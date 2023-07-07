Diablo 4 Update 1.04 Patch Notes

The recent Diablo Update Developer Livestream showed us the future of the Diablo series, which includes the upcoming Diablo 4 Patch 1.04. Here is everything you need to know about the latest patch notes, as well as how these changes affect the way you play the game.

Patch Overview

The Diablo 4 Update 1.04 isn't as big as Patch 1.03 but has significant changes in both gameplay and balancing that will make your gaming experience better. Patch 1.04 will go live on July 18, 2023, and will apply to both Eternal Realms and the upcoming Seasonal Realms. Patch 1.04 will be applicable to both Seasonal content and Eternal content.

In terms of bug fixes, a majority of changes addressed issues where progress is blocked or in-game variables didn't match what is displayed in the UI or tooltips, which definitely are important fixes for a game where resource management plays a vital part of the game's economy. Furthermore, traversal and mount issues have been fixed which now makes traveling across Sanctuary a better experience. There are still however some issues that need to be addressed, including how horses have to be dismounted before players can interact with traversals, which make movement stalled when riding on horseback.

In terms of gameplay adjustments, Diablo 4 patch 1.04 enables players to carry more crafting material, as the cap has been increased from 9,999 to 99,999. The bosses Vhenard, Brol, and Cyhrach have been nerfed by reducing their health pools and damage output. And finally, Uniques should now be easier to find as Helltide Chests now have a chance of dropping them. Before this patch, we didn't even know that Uniques didn't spawn from Helltide Chests, but at least now we know for sure that they could drop there.

Specific to classes, there aren't any big changes that affect how classes are built, but there are significant changes that make some classes a little bit better compared to before. For the Sorceress, Enhanced Freezing Orb should work as intended now. Her Paragon Subdue Glyph has been fixed now, though, where before it applied to all targets, it now correctly affects Vulnerable targets only. An issue that glitched out a couple of Channeled Skills have been fixed, too, including the Barbarian's Whirlwind ability. Speaking of the Barbarian, an annoying bug where the guaranteed Overpower buff from the Earthstriker's Aspect would not proc correctly in some cases has also been fixed, making any Overpower build for the Barbarian much more reliable now. Rogue's Shadow Step is now also fixed, as well as the Necromancer's Shadow Mages' Shhadowblight Key Passive interaction has been fixed too.

Diablo 4 Update 1.04 Patch Notes

For the full patch notes, you can find them on the Blizzard website, or see the rest of the update changes below:

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where the damage multiplier for Enhanced Frozen Orb wasn't applying correctly.

Fixed an issue where enemies with the Vortex affix would deal damage through Immunity.

Fixed an issue where the Elixir of Expertise was reducing resource cost by 10% instead of the displayed 20% value.

Fixed an issue where the damage bonus from the Paragon Subdue Glyph would be applied to any target instead of only Vulnerable targets.

Fixed an issue where the Barbarian's Whirlwind ability would briefly stop channeling when a Cooldown skill was cast while using it.

Fixed an issue where the guaranteed Overpower buff from the Barbarian’s Earthstriker's Aspect would be consumed upon gaining any other buff.

Fixed an issue where the player character would freeze when using the Rogue’s Shadow Step skill if used outside the range of your intended target.

Fixed an issue where the player could not rotate when casting a Channeled Skill if using a one-hand weapon with no off-hand item equipped.

Fixed an issue where the Cursed Scrolls in Fields of Hatred had a lower cooldown than the displayed 5-minute cooldown.

Fixed an issue where Aspects that deal flat damage imprinted through the Codex of Power scaled with player level instead of item power.

Fixed an issue where the Necromancer’s Shadow Mages weren’t applying extra shadow damage through the Shadowblight Key Passive.

Fixed an issue where Cheat Death effects would not trigger if you died while mounted.

Quests and Dungeons

Fixed an issue where a traversal wouldn't appear during the The Blind Eye quest, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue where the Mother's Judgement enemy would spawn before the player entered the encounter during the Whispers from the Past quest.

Fixed multiple issues where Quest progress would be blocked if the player used a Town Portal during specific sequences.

Fixed various other issues that prevented progression for multiple Quests.

Fixed an issue where the Forgotten Depths dungeon had one fewer prisoner to release than intended.

Fixed an issue where teleporting to Wejinhani during the Witch of the Wastes quest would force the player to drop the Vial of Quicksilver, despite the town being an allowed area for the quest.

Fixed an issue where the Cultist's Refuge, Howling Warren and Luban’s Rest dungeons couldn't be completed if the Butcher appeared and was not killed.

Fixed an issue where Treasure Goblins slain in a Nightmare Dungeon with the Death Pulse Affix would deal significantly more damage than intended with its post-death explosion.

Fixed an issue where the Mirage quest couldn't properly be completed.

UI

Fixed an issue where the QR code used for account linking on console was improperly sized, which made scanning it difficult.

Fixed an issue where the Imprint cost for Legendary Aspects would be inaccurately displayed.

Fixed an issue where players on Console would be unable to navigate the Shop after using the Buy More Platinum button.

Fixed an issue where the Upgrade Glyph tab wouldn't close after moving away from the Awakened Glyphstone.

Fixed an issue where a Skill unlocked by item contribution did not have an Assign Skill button in its tooltip.

Fixed an issue where trading a partial stack while playing with a controller would display a full stack in the tooltip.

Fixed an issue where the Weekly Reward Cache for defeating a World Boss would display as available if there was an active Whisper for defeating the boss, even when the Cache had already been claimed previously.

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where the NPC Arlo couldn't be interacted with.

Fixed an issue where the Fields of Hatred Killer Cosmetic Set was missing helmets for Druid, Necromancer, and Rogue.

Fixed an issue where the cost of the Sturdy Saddle Cosmetic from the Stable Vendor would scale with the player character's Level.

Fixed an issue where players could lure the Seething Abomination boss in the Alzuuda Fields of Hatred zone to a location where they could damage it, but it couldn't damage them.

Fixed an issue where Mount Cosmetics would not properly display if applied while actively mounted.

Fixed an issue where the camera would pan from the point of death back to the respawn point instead of instantly moving for players in Local Co-Op.

Fixed an issue where the player and NPC would disappear during a dialogue sequence if the player was actively under the effect of a Conduit shrine. (Demonic trickery strikes again!)

Various Localization fixes.

Various other interface and accessibility Improvements.

Further stability, performance, and visual improvements across all platforms.

Fixed an issue where transmogs on off-hand Items for Sorcerers would reset upon performing any Inventory action.

Gameplay Adjustments

Helltide chests can now drop Unique items.

The bosses Vhenard, Brol, and Cyhrach have had their health pools and damage output reduced.

The cap for crafting materials has been increased from 9999 to 99999.

For more Diablo content, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.