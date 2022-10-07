6 details you definitely missed from She-Hulk episode 8

Jennifer Walters’ latest installment this week is one Marvel Cinematic Fans have been waiting for a long time. But apart from the massive debut that happened, there’s still a lot of fun trivia and clever details fans need to pay more attention to. We take a look below at the best She-Hulk episode 8 easter eggs and what they really mean.

She-Hulk episode 8 easter eggs

6. Leap-Frog

This week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at law starts with someone wearing a frog-like suit in an attempt to thwart burglars from committing a crime. Eugene Patillo, also known as Leap-Frog, didn’t get to apprehend the criminals after his suit malfunctioned. This event leads him to sue Luke Jacobson over an alleged faulty product he purchased from the famed designer, which forms the central conflict of this particular episode.

Finally, the character you've all been waiting for. 🐸 #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/c5scygRXZb — She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (@SheHulkOfficial) October 5, 2022

In the comics, Leap-Frog is a small-time criminal who operates an exo-armor at first. The MCU version, though, is inspired by the Avengers and tackles street-level crime. Later on, it’s revealed that Patillo comes from a wealthy family and isn’t above breaking the law himself when he kidnaps Luke after their court battle.

5. Sokovia Accords

Speaking of the court battle, Matt Murdock appears in She-Hulk episode 8 to defend Luke from Eugene’s claims that he gave him a faulty suit. As he is going up against Jennifer in court, Matt mentions that the Sokovia Accords have been repealed, in line with his primary argument.

It should be remembered that the Sokovia Accords were first heard and implemented during the events of Captain America: Civil War. Since then, the said law persisted until Infinity War. While Endgame didn’t particularly address the existence of the Accords, Murdock’s comment on it is confirmation that the controversial law is not in effect anymore at this point in the MCU’s timeline.

4. Todd’s Wakandan War Spear

At some point during the episode, Jennifer finds herself again with Todd inside a restaurant. It should be remembered that the pair previously went on a date, which didn’t turn out well for Jen. This time, though, Todd comes up with a lame excuse of owning a Wakandan War Spear and asks Jennifer about any legal implications of doing so. In the end, She-Hulk walks away after discovering that Todd was just trying to get inside her pants.

#SheHulk Todd bought a Spear from wakanda and they want it back. This needs to be an episode as it leans into a difficult spot super human law. pic.twitter.com/gNPDN8gHre — The Progressive Gamer (@TheProg12811525) October 6, 2022

The spear seen in Todd’s photo is one used by the Dora Milaje, an elite group of female warriors sworn to defend the person holding the title of Black Panther. It’s not yet known whether the photo seen in this episode is a fake or if Todd really does have the spear made of Vibranium in his possession.

3. She-Hulk’s MCU costume

Back in episode 5, MCU fans got their first glimpse of Luke Jacobson, a famed costume designer for individuals with abilities. At that time, Jennifer saw first the costume Luke made her but the viewers didn’t. In the most recent installment, Jennifer is finally seen wearing Luke’s creation as she goes off to rescue Eugene from an unknown assailant.

The white and purple suit seen in this episode is very similar to She-Hulk’s look in the comics. This one, though, adopts a modern approach to her look and is the most familiar among the costumes Jennifer has worn in the source material.

2. Matt Murdock’s MCU debut as Daredevil

After appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Peter Parker’s lawyer, Matt Murdock is back in this episode of She-Hulk. This time, though, he represents Luke Jacobson against Eugene Patillo, who has Jennifer as his legal representation.

Later on, Jen receives a call from Eugene about an assailant out to get him. Viewers discover that this is Matt as Daredevil wearing a yellow and red costume. The pair slug it out with Jennifer discovering it was Matt all along. He admits that Eugene had Luke kidnapped, leading the pair to team up to rescue him.

#shehulk spoilers

–

–

–

we really got another amazing daredevil hallway fight scene we stay winning pic.twitter.com/Bot3P8hVRe — faz (@buckyssteven) October 6, 2022

Charlie Cox’s beloved Daredevil finally makes his MCU debut months after he was confirmed to show up and weeks after that initial tease in episode 5. It should be remembered that the Matt Murdock appearing here is no longer connected to the Netflix shows, with Cox even mentioning that the upcoming Daredevil show is a season one, and not a continuation of the previous series.

1. Red Hulk and Wolverine

Right before Jennifer’s appearance at a Gala event, Nikki visited her best friend and helped her prepare for the night. In turn, Nikki did a Wolverine pose with her makeup tools in between her fingertips. Again, this is a good way to tease Logan’s upcoming debut in the MCU.

Jen mentioning Red Hulk and then Nikki doing the Wolverine claws pose, something is going to happen!#SheHulk pic.twitter.com/InWMyh1Ks5 — Shadow Knight (@ShadowKnightPK) October 6, 2022

As this is happening, Jen is seen breaking the Fourth Wall again by talking to the audience and teasing them about what’s going to happen in the coming scene. Part of her monologue is teasing the appearance of another Hulk, but this time, it’s red.

This is a subtle tease to Red Hulk. In the comics, General Ross Thunderbolt, Bruce Banner’s old nemesis, was taken by the Intelligencia and turned into a Hulk himself. The result is one with red skin, instead of the usual green. And although he started out as an antagonist, Red Hulk would later turn on the Leader and the Intelligencia to side with his arch-enemy, the Hulk, to take them down.

It remains to be seen whether this will lead to Ross’ transformation into the character in the MCU or not. In any case, any future developments would most likely take shape here in She-Hulk. Stay tuned as the first season races to its conclusion in the coming weeks.