We’re a couple of episodes past the middle of season 1 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Throughout that time, we’ve seen Bruce Banner’s cousin become a Hulk herself, adapt to her new abilities, encounter several foes, and interact with some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s diverse cast of characters, among others. This installment, though, is one fans should not miss at all. We take a look at this She-Hulk episode 8 ending explained to learn what truly went down.

She-Hulk episode 8 ending explained

This week’s episode of She-Hulk starts with Eugene Patillo, also known as Leap Frog, a vigilante using a frog-themed suit. He tells Jennifer Walters how he sustained an injury because of Luke Jacobson, the same individual who made her She-Hulk suit. The product in question malfunctioned while Patillo was in the act of thwarting two burglars robbing a mall.

This leads Jennifer to speak to Luke about Eugene’s predicament. In turn, the famous costume designer became angry at the lawyer for insinuating his work was subpar. The pair angrily agree to see each other in court.

The following day, Matt Murdock appears in court to represent Luke in Eugene’s case against him. The blind lawyer squares off against Jennifer as Murdock finds himself with an advantage over her. The judge sides with Murdock as he discovers that Eugene ignored the manufacturer’s instructions on the costume itself. Before he leaves, Luke says he hates Jennifer for siding against him in court.

Over in the bar, Matt shares a drink with Jennifer as the pair discuss what happened earlier. Jennifer learns that Matt does pro bono work in Hell’s Kitchen while taking big clients to pay the bills. He also gives Jennifer the idea that She-Hulk could help when the law can’t aid her clients. Matt abruptly leaves saying it’s for work.

Jennifer receives a text from Todd, one of her previous dates and a client of her firm, to meet about something important. Todd makes a move by saying he just used a lame excuse to get her to have dinner with him. Jennifer leaves disappointed.

Back at home, Eugene calls Jennifer and tells her that he’s in danger. Turns out, Daredevil was the one chasing Eugene. The pair fight in a parking lot as Jennifer unmasks him shortly after. He says that Eugene is the bad guy here having kidnapped Luke. The pair team up to rescue Luke.

Back in Eugene’s location inside a warehouse, Daredevil and She-Hulk plan their entrance. The pair take out Eugene’s goons and confront him while wearing the frog suit Luke made. Jennifer rescues Luke as Eugene injures himself in the process. Shortly after, Luke agrees to make Jennifer’s gala dress and make amends with her.

Back in her human form, Jennifer speaks to Daredevil and thanks him for what happened. They then go back to Jennifer’s place and they spend the night together. The following morning, Matt leaves while wearing his costume in broad daylight. Meanwhile, Nikki visits to help Jen prepare for the gala.

During the gala itself, she meets her parents as Jennifer. The program commences as she accepts her Female Lawyer of the Year award, along with other winners, including Mallory Book. While she is speaking, a video made by the Intelligencia appears and shows her making love to men. She becomes angry and smashes the LCD screen as people rush outside. Jennifer goes outside as several police officers point their rifles at her. This causes Jennifer to calm down from her rageful state as she sees someone not shown to viewers before the episode ends.

What just happened? A She-Hulk episode 8 recap

After being rumored and teased for a significant amount of time now, Matt Murdock finally appears. We see in this She-Hulk episode 8 recap that Daredevil finally makes his MCU debut in a yellow and red costume as the well-loved character travels all the way to the West Coast from Hell’s Kitchen to represent Luke Jacobson in a case Eugene filed against him.

This leads Jennifer to cross paths with the vigilante as the pair bond together while trying to rescue Luke. In turn, Jennifer gets back into the costume designer’s good graces, just in time for the gala. But before that, she manages to have a one-night stand with Matt in a scene that will surely raise a few eyebrows. During the gala itself, the Intelligencia finally make their move as the public sees Jen become so mad for the first time.

While the episode involving Daredevil is a good one, it finally leads to the antagonist finally acting against She-Hulk. Although the bad guy’s identity isn’t revealed yet, it’s only a matter of time before the show’s endgame is finally revealed. Until then, it pays to stay tuned to this MCU series when it comes back next week.