By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Things got a little bit testy in the Taiwanese T1 League lately as former NBA champion Dwight Howard got himself in a bit of an altercation with an opponent. It wasn’t just any opponent either as this particular player actually made the 6-foot-10 Howard look a lot smaller than he actually is.

Dwight Howard is not the type to back down from anybody — not even if it’s a 7-foot-5 giant named Sim Bhullar. The pair went toe-to-toe on Friday as Howard’s Taoyuan Leopards suffered a loss against Bhullar’s Tainan TSG Ghosthawks, 87-78. The biggest storyline of the contest, however, was Howard’s on-court squabble against Bhullar.

After the game, the 30-year-old Canadian shared his reaction to his scuffle with Howard. It is clear that Bhullar also isn’t the type to walk away from a fight:

“For me, I really don’t care who I play against,” Bhullar said. “It is what it is, which is basketball. I never back down from anybody on the court. It’s just another matchup for me.”

DWIGHT HOWARD vs 7'5" SIM BHULLAR SIM after the win: "For me, I really don't care who I play against. It is what it is, which is basketball. I never back down from anybody on the court. It's just another matchup for me."pic.twitter.com/jO2Xsc3Emi — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 20, 2022

Bhullar didn’t really respond to Howard’s antics on the court, but there’s no denying that he was not backing down. It’s amazing how he made Howard look like an undersized defender whenever Bhullar went up to score the basketball. Not even Dwight Howard could do much to stop Bhullar when he’s in the paint.

Howard finished the game with 21 points on 8-of-20 shooting, 13 rebounds, two assists, and a steal. It was a far cry from his mind-blowing debut with his new team, and this was a big factor in the defeat.

“We missed a lot of shots from the outside, shots that we normally make, but the effort, the energy, the passion from everyone was there and I thought we had a chance to really win this game tonight,” Howard said.

They didn’t, though, and there’s no doubt that Sim Bhullar played a key role for Tainan TSG in their win.