Patrick Beverley can't help but throw shade at his former team.

Like a select few NBA players, Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley has used podcasting to voice out his thoughts on what goes on around the NBA. Beverley has certainly caught up with what is happening with his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers. Initially discussing LeBron James' cryptic hourglass tweet earlier this week, Beverley later savagely reminded how the Lakers made himself and Russell Westbrook the scapegoat over last season's early-season struggles.

“When I left, they blamed me,” Beverley said on The Pat Bev Podcast. “They blamed [Russell Westbrook]. We on some of the best teams in the NBA.”

As Beverley mentioned, he and Westbrook have since moved on to better pastures this season. Beverley has become a solid and consistent defensive piece off the bench for the 76ers, who are 5th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 30-17 record. On the season, the 35-year-0ld point guard is playing nearly 20 minutes a night while averaging 6.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists.

Meanwhile, Westbrook has also embraced a reserve role and is thriving as a productive second-unit playmaker for the 31-15 Los Angeles Clippers. In 46 appearances (36 off the bench) this season, the former NBA MVP is averaging 11.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in 23 minutes per contest.

As for the Lakers, they find themselves in the same situation they were in last season when Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook were still part of the team. For the second straight season, Los Angeles is once again engulfed in trade rumors as they try salvage what has been a disappointing campaign so far.

As Beverley touched on in the above video, D'Angelo Russell has been the focus of trade talks for the Lakers this year. Ironically so, Russell was among the players the Lakers brought in during their mid-season overhaul last season.