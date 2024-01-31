What could it be about?

After yet another loss Tuesday night, it's not hard to imagine how frustrated LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are of their current state. Their 138-122 road defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks, who entered the game with only 19 wins, further fueled speculations about Los Angeles making a big move ahead of the looming trade deadline. There is also growing noise online about Los Angeles parting ways with head coach Darvin Ham, an assumption many have made when the four-time league Most Valuable Player shared the following 1-emoji post on X.

⌛️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 31, 2024

James' post can be interpreted in a number of ways, but some went to a more controversial route and settled with the theory that perhaps it is a sign that Ham's tenure as mentor of the Lakers is nearing its end.

“Nah Ham is finished,” said @BrickMuse.

“ONLY A MATTER OF TIME BEFORE HAM GETS FIRED,” posted @BronGotGame.

“HAM IS GONE,” concluded @SpeakContext.

Only LeBron James knows what exactly that emoji was about. What's certain is that the Lakers need wins.

Los Angeles' loss to the Hawks was its second in a row. Since the calendar flipped to 2024, the Lakers haven't won three games in a row. Consistency is a real issue for Los Angeles, which was also hurt in the Hawks game by the absence of big man Anthony Davis due to injury.

James finished the gam with 20 points on just 7-for-17 shooting from the field with nine rebounds and eight assists, while Austin Reaves led the Lakers with 28 points.