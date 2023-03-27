ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

Sunday night was supposed to be about LeBron James’ triumphant return. Instead, Los Angeles Lakers fans were made witness to a tough loss at the hands of the Chicago Bulls and former Laker Patrick Beverley.

Pat Bev’s numbers hardly pop out at you. He finished with 10 points, four rebounds, and five assists with the highlight being his “too small” gesture on LeBron after a tough finish in the paint.

Pat Bev did the "too small" on LeBron 💀 pic.twitter.com/VweeoypwXJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 26, 2023

His Bulls teammates and coaches, however, strongly endorse the change he’s brought into the locker room that was in dire need of some rejuvenation. Beverley didn’t exactly get the same mouthpiece in LA that he was offered in his hometown of Chicago, which prompted the Lakers to move him at the NBA trade deadline.

He spoke out on that difference and how the Bulls enabled him in a way the Lakers didn’t, via NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“If I’m a spoon, (coach) Billy (Donovan) is using me as a spoon. With the Lakers, I was a spoon and they were using me as a fork. It’s just different,” Patrick Beverley said. “But I’m fortunate that the Bulls called during the trade. I don’t want to let the city down. And obviously Billy and my players and this coaching staff, I don’t want to let them down. Just try to play the game the right way.”

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan echoed the same after the Lakers win.

“He’s very, very honest and direct and I think you need that in a locker room. You need to have hard conversations. You need to be able to talk and communicate,” Donovan said. “And I don’t think he’s afraid to do that.”

The Lakers and Patrick Beverley seem to be in better places ever since their separation. Pat Bev isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but his impact is certainly being felt in Chicago.