The 76ers made another small deal

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly trading Danuel House and a 2024 second-round pick from the New York Knicks to the Detroit Pistons, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The move gives the 76ers salary cap room to sign buyout players after the NBA Trade Deadline today at 3 p.m. That includes the possibility of Charlotte Hornets guard Kyle Lowry, according to Wojnarowski.

This trade comes after the 76ers acquired Buddy Hield from the Indiana Pacers for Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz and three second-round picks.

More to come on this story.