The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly trading Danuel House and a 2024 second-round pick from the New York Knicks to the Detroit Pistons, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The move gives the 76ers salary cap room to sign buyout players after the NBA Trade Deadline today at 3 p.m. That includes the possibility of Charlotte Hornets guard Kyle Lowry, according to Wojnarowski.

This trade comes after the 76ers acquired Buddy Hield from the Indiana Pacers for Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz and three second-round picks.

RECOMMENDED
Killian Hayes as a silhouette. Grizzlies and Pistons logos
NBA rumors: Grizzlies targeting former lottery pick in Pistons trade talks

Ryan Bologna ·

Buddy Hield in action in 76ers jersey.
Pacers trade Buddy Hield to 76ers

Joey Mistretta ·

Siegel's Scoop with Alec Burks, Kelly Olynyk, Jordan Clarkson, Bruce Brown, Dejounte Murray, BOjan Bogdanovic, PJ Washington and Miles Bridges
NBA trade deadline intel: Jazz, Knicks, 76ers expected to make moves

Brett Siegel ·

More to come on this story.