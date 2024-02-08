The Bulls and 76ers make sense as trade partners

The Chicago Bulls are in an interesting spot ahead of today's NBA Trade Deadline, and while the organization has publicly stated its desire to remain competitive, the Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly the team to watch as we approach 3 p.m. ET, according to KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

The Bulls have some interesting trade chips. With Zach LaVine out for the year, he is likely not going to be moved, but others like DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso and Andre Drummond could be moved for assets ahead of today's deadline. With the Bulls trying to remain competitive, it would make sense for them to hold onto DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso. They are currently 24-27, good for ninth in the Eastern Conference, and that would currently have them in the Play-In tournament if the season ended today.

When it comes to Drummond, the Bulls reportedly are seeking a package that includes two second-round picks for the veteran center, according to Marc Stein. It could make some sense for the 76ers to add Andre Drummond to help out during Joel Embiid's absence.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the 76ers are all over when it comes to adding talent ahead of the trade deadline, looking at playmaking as well as size. Drummond would fit under that size bucket, and could help them stay afloat during the time Joel Embiid is out.

It will be interesting to see if the Bulls and 76ers come to any type of agreement. The two teams seem to make sense as trade partners.