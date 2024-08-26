NBA 2K25 is almost here. The latest installment of 2K will be released to the public on Friday, September 6, and the creators are offering early access to play the game on the 4th. Following a busy offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers could easily be one of the most fun teams to play as.

This year’s Sixers should be a pretty fun team to play with. The trio of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George gives gamers a fun blend of scoring options. The athleticism on the wings from Caleb Martin and Kelly Oubre Jr. and shooting off the bench from Kyle Lowry, Eric Gordon, Jared McCain, and Reggie Jackson offers plenty of fun lineup combinations.

The 76ers' all-time team is a combination of stars from all over its history. The team's overall is 94, which trails only the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics and is tied with the Golden State Warriors. It's an especially impressive rating considering that one of the best Sixers ever, Charles Barkley, isn’t included. He continues to deny 2K of his likeness over the company’s refusal to donate to the retired players' fund.

Here is the ranking of the 10 highest-rated players on the 76ers' all-time team on NBA 2K25, according to 2K Ratings.

1. Moses Malone, 97 overall

Moses Malone takes the top spot for the 76ers' all-time team at a 97 overall. One of the best centers in basketball history, Malone led Philly to its last NBA championship in the 1982-83 season, declaring a playoff sweep that came just one game short of coming to fruition and winning the Finals MVP award.

Malone's high 2K rating is fueled by having 99 offensive rebounding, 98 defensive rebounding, and an aggregate 95 inside scoring attributes. He can dominate in the post, outrun or outmuscle most centers, and is outstanding as an interior defender. The Round Mound of Rebound may not be on the all-time 76ers but the “Chairman of the Boards” is — and he'll be super effective.

2. Allen Iverson, 96 overall

The Answer comes in just behind Malone in his 2K rating. Anyone who fires up the all-time Philly team is bound to use A.I. to generate buckets, as his shooting, playmaking, and athleticism attributes make him very tough to stay in front of. Just like he did in real life, Allen Iverson is extremely fun to watch on the digital hardwood.

With 98 ratings in speed, speed with the ball, acceleration, and stamina, Iverson will have no problems getting past defenders. He's also got a 98 layup and 97 draw foul to go along with strong ratings in various jump-shot locations. His defense is rated favorably, notably with a 96 steal. What makes Iverson even more valuable to this roster is that his playmaking is set at 91, with a 93 rating for his pass accuracy making him the best passer by a good margin.

3. Joel Embiid, 95 overall

Joel Embiid's current rating for 2K25 is a 97, according to 2K Ratings, but the version of him on the all-time 76ers team is lower. That seems peculiar for a player in his prime on the team for which he's on the all-time roster. Nonetheless, Embiid is still ranked third on the team.

The Process is rated at least a 90 on every interior scoring attribute besides layup (89) and driving dunk (80) and has a 94 rating for mid-range shots. With an offensive consistency of 98, Embiid is always ready to be a go-to scorer. His defense is very good on the interior but very rough on the perimeter and his offensive rebounding is set at a measly 70. Even with those deficiencies, Embiid will continue to be a force in 2K.

4. Julius Erving, 94 overall

Malone's partner in championship-winning, Dr. J, comes in at 94 overall. Julius Erving made five straight All-NBA First Teams with Philly, won the league MVP in the 1980-81 season, and was an All-Star in each season, so this rating seems a bit low in my opinion. A 96 would have been more appropriate for someone who was so good at the end of his prime years.

Erving's rating on driving dunks is 98, very fitting for one of the most exciting and creative dunkers that basketball has ever seen. He's not the most incredibly dynamic athlete in the open court (85 speed and 81 acceleration) nor a strong shooter (80 mid-range shot, 73 three-point shot), but will not be easy to contain when he makes it inside the arc, boasting a 98 vertical and driving layup. His defense on the perimeter and lateral quickness are both rated at 90, so his defense is good for his position, too.

5. Dolph Schayes, 94 overall

The first star in the history of the franchise, balling for the Syracuse Nationals, Dolph Schayes is rated at 94 overall. He may not be very well-known to the casual fan but he’s going to be an important contributor for this squad.

Schayes' three-point rating is 90, making him a wonderful floor spacer for the previously mentioned superstars. He can score well in the post and mid-range and beat out most opponents for rebounds, which he is rated at 95 for offense and 96 for defense, but isn’t a standout athlete nor a particularly good defender. Hilariously, despite leading the NBA in free-throw percentage three times in his career and shooting 84.9 percent for his career, his free-throw rating is 76.

6. Billy Cunningham, 93 overall

Billy Cunningham was a crucial component of the Sixers' 1966-67 championship team on top of being the coach of the 1982-83 squad. He was a heck of a player and earned a 93 overall.

With the exception of three-point shooting, Cunningham is a well-rounded scorer. Each one of his interior scoring attributes is at least a 90 and his rating for close shots is 95. Like Schayes, his rebounding is superb but his defense isn’t all that. He's a fine athlete — not very fast but solid everywhere else and boasting a 98 stamina — and is best used as a power forward than a small forward, though that might be tough given the make-up of this roster.

7. Wilt Chamberlain, 93 overall

Alright, this one seems fishy. 93 overall for the version of Wilt Chamberlain that won three straight MVP awards and a championship? When he was averaging at least 24 points, 20 rebounds, and five assists in all three of his full seasons with the 76ers, which no one else has ever done even once? Okay.

Chamberlain will still be a beast for the all-time 76ers. Spearheaded by a block rating of 96, he should be great down low on defense. He also has a whopping 95 stamina rating. His offense is at its best as a post scorer, armed with a 97-rated post hook. Oh, also, the guy who ranked in the top three in assists per game in two of his full seasons with the Sixers has an overall playmaking rating of just 50. Sure!

8. Bobby Jones, 90 overall

Bobby Jones was an All-Star for the Sixers before taking on a bench role for the team that went on to win it all. He earned the Sixth Man of the Year award that season, translating his versatile defense to a backup role perfectly.

Although each one of Jones' defensive attributes is ranked highly, all that he'll be good for on offense is taking layups and free throws. His lowest-rated defensive attribute is his block at 82. Besides that and his 88 steal, everything else on defense is at least rated 92. Being limited on offense will make it hard to earn playing time but there’s no mistaking how he can be useful.

9. Hal Greer, 88 overall

Hal Greer served as a co-star for both Schayes and Chamberlain. The 10-time All-Star was named to the All-NBA Second Team for seven straight seasons and finished sixth in MVP voting in 1963-64, so he probably should have been bumped up to 90.

Even at 88, Greer's scoring should make him fun to play with on 2K. His shooting attributes are impressive — namely a 90 three-point shot — and his layup rating is also good at 91, though that’s the only way he'll be able to score inside. With well-rounded playmaking attributes, a 92 lateral quickness, and 89 perimeter defense, Greer is the ideal guard to bring off the bench.

10. Andre Iguodala, 88 overall

Andre Iguodala spent the first eight seasons of his career with the 76ers, collecting Defensive Player of the Year votes in six seasons and earning an All-Star nod in his last season in Philly. As one of the best-known players on this roster by the younger audience, he'll be good to use in a variety of contexts.

With a 96 driving-dunk rating, Iguodala will be good for plenty of highlights. His 85 three-point shot makes him valuable away from the ball, as does his stellar perimeter defense chops. He's solid as a ball-handler, rated 88 for his handle, 81 for is speed with the ball, and 81 for his passing IQ. Iggy is a really nice option to have off the wing.

Other notable ratings

Paul George and Tyrese Maxey are each rated 89 overall to start the season, both comfortably in the top 30 in current player rating to start this year’s game. The former comes into this year’s game with the same rating he did last year while the latter has been bumped up by four points.

2K Ratings lists Ben Simmons on the 76ers' all-time team as an 86 overall. His inclusion on the team is not only questionable given his fallout with the franchise but also why he isn’t rated an 88, which was the highest overall he reached during his Sixers stint. Simmons' 86 rating on the all-time team is the same as another strong defender, Mo Cheeks, who was a starter on the '82-83 champions.

Doug Collins, who coached middling Sixers teams at the start of the 2010s that led the franchise to turn to Sam Hinkie and chafed with players along the way, is on the all-time team rated as an 87. He was a four-time All-Star as a Sixers player in the 1970s, helping the team reach the 1976-77 Finals as an efficient volume scorer. One of his co-stars on that 76-77 team, the late George McGinnis, is also rated 87 overall.