The Philadelphia 76ers are continuing their homestand against the Washington Wizards. As they look to make up ground in the standings, the Sixers need to pick up a win tonight at 7:00 P.M. EST. However, they will be without two key players: Joel Embiid and Paul George.

Embiid (left foot sprain) and George (left groin tightness) have both been ruled out. This is a new injury for George, who has dealt with knee issues at previous points in the season and has played in the last 14 games for Philly. Embiid missed the Sixers' last game against the Phoenix Suns due to the foot injury that he sustained in their win over the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day.

The 76ers, with a record of 14-20, are two games out of the play-in range. The Wizards have the worst record in the NBA and are playing on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Houston Rockets in Washington last night. Despite the absences of Embiid and George, this is a good opportunity to pick up a win. The Sixers folding in their loss to the Suns shows how much more progress they need to make as a team.

Along with Embiid and George, Kyle Lowry (right hip soreness), Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery) and KJ Martin (left foot stress reaction) have all been out. Andre Drummond is listed as questionable due to a left toe sprain that has sidelined him for five of their last seven games, including their last one.

The Wizards have not yet released their injury report for tonight’s game. One of their most notable injuries is to Jordan Poole, who is dealing with a left hip contusion. The starting guard has missed the last two games.