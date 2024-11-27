The Philadelphia 76ers' 2024-25 NBA season has been defined by underperformance, drama and injuries up to this point in late November. Philadelphia holds an abysmal 3-13 record following an offseason in which they added Paul George to their Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey-led roster. Embiid, however, has played in only four games. The 76ers star previously called out an unknown source who revealed alarming 76ers' drama, but former NBA player DeMarcus Cousins believes Embiid's focus “is in the wrong place.”

“I think Joel's focus is in the wrong place,” Cousins said during an appearance on FanDuel's Run It Back. “F**k who the rat is right now. Your team is struggling, y'all look horrible this season. It's a lot of negativity coming your way from the media, from the organization, from your teammates. It's just time to right the ship. Let's get back to the foundation which is playing basketball. Go lock in, win some games… They have more than enough time, they are in the East, it's a top heavy conference.

“They have more than enough of a chance to get into the playoffs.”

Cousins added that Embiid's focus shouldn't be on trying to find out who leaked the 76ers' drama. Rather, Cousins wants Embiid to focus on helping the 76ers win games.

However, Joel Embiid is still missing games due to injury management as he recovers from a knee concern. The 76ers will need Embiid to return and stay healthy in order to make a serious postseason run during the 2024-25 NBA season. It is uncertain when Embiid will return, however.

For now, the 76ers will attempt to defeat the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night at 7 PM EST despite Embiid's injury absence. Philadelphia is certainly hopeful that Joel Embiid will return sooner rather than later, but it remains an uncertain situation at the moment.