When you're a top-five pick in the NBA Draft, the team that picks you is bound to have high expectations. However, things were probably at their highest regarding the Philadelphia 76ers and Evan Turner. During an appearance with Jeff Teague on the Club 520 Podcast, Turner shared that the team hoped to be the next LeBron James.

“‘When number two dropped, it’s like, oh, I guess I’ll be a Philadelphian or whatever,” said Turner. “So luckily, that was the case, and we went and did a workout, and you know, everything worked well until the first game. And then, you know, life changed.

“What happened after the first game,” asked Teague.

“Sh*t was real like sh*t like I was supposed to come in and be LeBron James,” exclaimed Turner. “I had to talk to my sponsors. I got partners but didn’t have them by the second year.”

“Why did they think you were going to be the man in Philly,” asked one of the Club 520 hosts.

“Because I was cold,” said Turner. “But to be honest with you, I'm just joking. I got drafted to a really good team and a really good situation. When I thought, at Philly, I thought, ‘No, I want to go to Golden State at No. 7.' Because I wanted to play with Steph and it wasn't just because of fit.

“I'm not saying ‘Dre was a slouch, but back in the day, people forgot we were going into this style of team ball. … So when it came down to it when I showed up, it was ‘Dre's team, and it was kind of like, ‘Get in where you fit in.'”

What was Evan Turner's time with the 76ers like?

While Turner admitted the expectation was never that he would be the next LeBron James, his time in Philadelphia was interesting. Turner got better with time, averaging a career-high 17.4 points, six rebounds, and a steal a game in 2013-14. But the writing was still on the wall. The 76ers had little interest in extending a supersized point guard who couldn’t consistently knock down a three-pointer.

At the trade deadline, while putting up career numbers, Philadelphia traded Turner to the Indiana Pacers. Initially viewed as a changing-of-guard selection, Turner failed to develop into Allen Iverson's heir. The Sixers, moving on from him, began the infamous Process, which landed them Joel Embiid. After Indiana, Turner played for the Boston Celtics, the Portland Trail Blazers, and the Atlanta Hawks. He was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves early in the 2019-20 season but did not suit up for them.