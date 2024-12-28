After the Philadelphia 76ers' impressive triumph on Christmas over the Boston Celtics, they’re heading west to continue their road trip. The Sixers will face the Utah Jazz at 9:30 P.M. EST at Delta Center for their first matchup of the season. As is always the case with Philly, there are some key injury updates to watch out for. Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Jazz? The big man appears on the injury report with multiple injuries.

Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. Jazz?

Embiid is listed as questionable due to a left foot sprain and his sinus fracture for tonight’s game. Although Embiid tweaked his ankle in pregame warmups on Christmas, the injury listed is actually on the other foot.

In the final few minutes of the 76ers' win over the Celtics, Embiid came down awkwardly on his left foot as he prepared to go up for a shot. He didn’t come out of the game but was in pain after the landing.

The 76ers, at 11-17, have made great progress after their rough start to the season and could continue inching their way into the playoff picture with a win over the Jazz. Embiid has played the Sixers' last two games and five of the last seven. He notched 27 points and nine rebounds in the win over Boston.

Unfortunately, the 76ers are not without other injuries. Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery) and KJ Martin (left foot stress reaction) are both still out while Andre Drummond (left toe sprain) and Eric Gordon (left oral surgery) are both listed as questionable.

For the Jazz, Taylor Hendricks (right fibula fracture) remains out, Collin Sexton (left fourth finger dip avulsion fracture) and Jordan Clarkson (left plantar fasciitis) are both available, John Collins (left hip contusion) is questionable and Keyonte George (left ankle sprain) is also out.