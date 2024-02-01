Tyrese Maxey is listed as questionable ahead of the 76ers' matchup with the Jazz.

The Philadelphia 76ers are about to finish a five-game road trip with a matchup against the Utah Jazz. They already know they will be without Joel Embiid and will now see if their other star is available to play. Is Tyrese Maxey playing vs. the Jazz?

Is 76ers' Tyrese Maxey playing vs. the Jazz?

Maxey is listed as questionable on the NBA injury report due to a left ankle sprain. He has missed the last three games because of it.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse said the following about Maxey's potential return coming in Utah: “I think so. We’re close with him. I was hoping he was going to make it tonight. When he didn’t play last night, we thought we’d have him tonight but it didn’t work out that way. I would imagine [he] gets a couple more days he should be ready to go.”

Embiid has already been ruled out due to a left knee injury and will travel back to Philadelphia to undergo further examination. The 76ers are at risk of losing every single game on their road trip and hope to have Maxey back against the Jazz.

Nico Batum (left hamstring tightness) is also listed as questionable and Marcus Morris Sr. (left foot plantar fasciitis) is listed as doubtful. Embiid, De’Anthony Melton (back; lumbar spine stress response) and Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) have been ruled out. The Jazz have no injuries listed.

The question of whether Tyrese Maxey will play against the Jazz will be answered sometime closer to game time.