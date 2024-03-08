The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at the Wells Fargo Center as they look to snap a losing streak. With Joel Embiid still sidelined, the Sixers have little room for error. The latest injury update to their other All-Star isn’t great news as they look to defeat New Orleans. Is Tyrese Maxey playing tonight vs. the Pelicans?
Is 76ers' Tyrese Maxey playing vs. the Pelicans?
Maxey will miss his third straight game with a mild concussion. The 76ers star is officially listed as out on the NBA injury report. Head coach Nick Nurse said previously that Maxey is doing well but still feeling some symptoms.
Maxey hit his head in the 76ers' win over the Dallas Mavericks and started feeling concussion symptoms a day or so after. He felt fine at the time but has since been sidelined. His absence has left Philly even more shorthanded.
The 76ers have ruled out Embiid, De'Anthony Melton (back; lumbar spine bone stress) and Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise). The latter two received injury updates laying out the timeline for their returns. Kyle Lowry, after missing the Sixers' last game due to rest, should be back in action.
The Pelicans will be without Dyson Daniels due to a left knee meniscectomy. Otherwise, they will be at full strength as they fight to stay above the play-in.
The question of whether Tyrese Maxey will play tonight has been answered. The 76ers will hope that Lowry, Tobias Harris and the rest of the squad can step up and try to stall their descent down the Eastern Conference standings.