PHILADELPHIA — Jared McCain was taken to the hospital after a hard fall in the Philadelphia 76ers' preseason win over the Brooklyn Nets. The rookie guard suffered the latest injury scare for the Sixers after Paul George hyperextended his left knee in a game on Monday.

With four minutes left in the game, McCain went up for a contested rebound and fell squarely on his back. He coughed and worked his way up slowly as the medical staff tended to him, sitting up and then walking slowly back to the locker room.

After the game, the 76ers said that McCain was evaluated by the team’s medical staff, including for a concussion.

“It was rough,” Nick Nurse said. “We got the report he's going to the hospital to get checked out. Obviously, he was having some trouble breathing there, thought he maybe got the wind knocked out of him but not sure what was going on there. Never quite seen one like that before so let's hope he's okay. We'll see what the report is from the hospital.”

Jared McCain takes scary fall in 76ers' preseason win over Nets

Jeff Dowtin Jr., who got to know McCain during their time playing in the Summer League and was on the court when McCain hit the floor, said that he saw the 76ers rookie getting evaluated postgame. “We're praying for him, obviously. He‘s a warrior, [a] tough, hard-nosed player, so I think he's gonna be okay. We just wish him the best right now,” he said.

In 23 minutes against the Nets, McCain recorded nine points, seven rebounds and two assists while shooting 3-10 from the field. He got more of a chance to play in this game with Kyle Lowry being held out due to rest. McCain has earned rave reviews for his work ethic and has looked to make the most of his opportunities in the preseason.

The Sixers have had some brutal injury luck this preseason. Joel Embiid was held out entirely in favor of a treatment plan and George, though he has not been ruled out for any regular-season games, is dealing with a left knee injury to begin his first season in Philly. Tyrese Maxey got hit in the head in the first half and didn’t play the rest of the way, though sitting out the whole second half has not been a rarity for the Sixers' key players in the preseason.

“I don't think we've played those guys a ton, right? We've tried to schedule it so we could get a look at some people and a lot of people and all those kinds of things,” Nurse said. “I mean, they're a couple of freak injuries. It's not because they're playing too many minutes or any of that kind of stuff. Just unlucky and hopefully we get all that unluckiness out of the way and move forward.”

The 76ers' final preseason game is on Friday against the Orlando Magic. They host the Milwaukee Bucks next Wednesday for their season opener.