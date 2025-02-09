Joel Embiid is back in action for the Philadelphia 76ers. Although he is still being listed on the injury report with left knee injury management, the big man is active. But he believes he needs time to get his knee back to the shape it was before he suffered an injury in a game against the Golden State Warriors in January of last year.

In a sideline report during the Sixers' game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon, ESPN's Lisa Salters reported that Embiid “thinks it will likely take another surgery and a long recovery period” to fix his knee issues. However, the 76ers have indicated that Embiid's knee issues just need to be worked through and managed consistently.

Expand Tweet

At his post-trade-deadline press conference this past Friday, Daryl Morey said that the Sixers, based on conversations with medical experts, believe Embiid's knee problems are manageable and did not indicate that the big man needed another operation.

“Yes, it often looks like he's about to play and then he doesn't and that's just because we're managing symptoms. On this injury that he had last February and he had the procedure on, it's one that you manage symptoms,” he said. “We're optimistic long term, talking to the doctors, and our understanding from talking with multiple experts — I think we're [at] seven, eight, nine, ten at this point of the top people in the world all see this as one that over time will improve. But it's happened slower than anyone's anticipated. But we love how Joel's fighting.”

Joel Embiid believes he needs another surgery to fix knee issues

When asked if the 76ers are treating Embiid's knee condition like a legitimate injury, Morey reiterated that Embiid's knee problems are expected to improve over time.

“I think left knee injury management is almost perfect [as the descriptor]. In fact, there's been a lot of discussion — and even the league office is very focused on stars, like what he should be listed at. That is the right term,” Morey said. “This has been since that injury and that procedure where we have to constantly manage it. It should improve over time.

“In fact, it's anticipated to improve over time. That's been slower than we thought,” he continued. “We do think there will be a place in the future where the symptoms are reduced or go to zero but we're still in the middle of that where we have to manage it. It's gonna be based on symptoms, whether or not he's out there. Right now, he feels like he's in a great place and it looks like it's in a great place.”

When asked about the contract extension Embiid signed before the start of this season, Morey defended the decision and said once again that Embiid's knee injury is manageable.

“The feedback we got from, like I mentioned, so many medical staff, was that this is something that is manageable and over time should improve. So we thought it was the right decision,” the 76ers president of basketball operations said.

Joel Embiid's season debut was delayed due to troubles in his knee and he has been sidelined for extended stretches two other times for similar reasons. Coupled with other injuries and a suspension, he has played in just 16 of the Sixers' first 52 games this season. Although he has still been impactful after a handful of rough performances to start his season, he is not playing to the best of his abilities.

Morey insisted that the 76ers are still title contenders despite their poor start to the season. The ultimate factor will be whether Embiid can stay in the lineup and play his best. But if he truly does need surgery, it makes the most sense to shut him down for the rest of the season and have him healthy for next season and the future ones to come.