The Philadelphia star wasn't impressed on Saturday night.

Mac McClung took home his second straight trophy in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday night with a dazzling array of dunks in Indianapolis, but Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid wasn't impressed.

The 76ers center said on social media, “I’m a professional hater but I’m not hating when I say I could win the dunk contest with these scores but not sure the knees would allow it lmao”

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest was entertaining, but definitely didn't have the pizzaz that some previous years have had. While there were several very impressive dunks, there wasn't any one single dunk that blew everyone out of the water. McClung closed the contest by dunking over Shaquille O'Neal, one of multiple dunks by participants that involved jumping over another person. McClung's dunk earned a perfect 50 from the judges.

The 76ers' reigning MVP definitely wouldn't be allowed to compete with his knees in the shape they're in right now. Embiid underwent surgery on his left meniscus earlier this month and will be reevaluated in 2 to 3 weeks. There is still optimism that the injury has not ended his season.

Embiid's health has been one of the foremost topics of discussion around the NBA since Philadelphia suddenly listed him as out for the Sixers' Jan. 27 nationally televised clash against perennial MVP contender Nikola Jokić and the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets. The 76ers' medical staff reportedly did not like what they saw from Embiid during the pre-game warmup, which led to his absence in Denver.

On the season, Embiid has averaged 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game for the 76ers.