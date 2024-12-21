The 2024-25 season has not been kind to Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, at least up until this point. Embiid has been at the center of some load management controversy amid his ongoing battles with knee injuries, and just as it looked as though he was finding his stride on the season, he suffered a sinus fracture — delaying him from once again getting into a consistent rhythm. But on Friday night, Embiid made his return to the court just five days after sustaining his latest injury, and he played a starring role in the 76ers' 108-98 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Embiid put up yet another 30-point outing on Friday, this time tallying 34 points on 12-24 shooting from the field to buoy the 76ers to victory. And after the game, the 76ers star reflected upon his injury recovery journey while crediting Paul George for being one of the biggest guys in his corner amid this ordeal.

“It's great. You can never get enough of the support. When you have the support from family, people close to you, your teammates, guys like him, that's the reason why you keep going and keep figuring out that because that's who you play for. People that support you, people that push you,” Embiid shared, per Michael Kaskey-Blomain of ESPN 97.3.

The 76ers star has revealed in the past how much not being able to play regularly has been bothering him, but now, he is simply focusing on getting himself right so he can set out to achieve what he wants to in his career.

“I have a hard time disappointing people, which I'm working on, so when you get that kind of support, it's not that hard. Like I said, you feel bad about yourself and I like to please people, so just have to keep going,” Embiid added.

Paul George knows how 76ers star Joel Embiid feels on the injury front

If there's anyone in the NBA who can relate to Joel Embiid on the injury department, it's Paul George. George, the 76ers' marquee signing this past offseason, has a considerable injury history himself — most notably breaking his leg back in a Team USA exhibition in 2014.

Since the 2014-15 season, George has dealt with a plethora of injuries; in 2018 and 2019, he dealt with shoulder injuries after the playoffs, and then during the 2021-22 season, he sustained an elbow injury and in a bit of added misfortune, a COVID-19 infection prevented him from suiting up in the play-in tournament.

The following year, George bumped knees with Luguentz Dort, ending his season early with a knee sprain. And then to start the 2024-25 season, he hyperextended his knee on multiple occasions, forcing him to miss time.

Thus, George, nearly more than anyone in the NBA, would understand where Embiid is coming from.