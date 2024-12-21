The Philadelphia 76ers got off to a horrible start to the 2024-25 season amid injury issues surrounding Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey. Including Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets, the 76ers' ‘Big 3' has suited up in only four games together. But with all three playing, the 76ers got a big win. Following the game, Kelly Oubre Jr. spoke about the camaraderie in the 76ers locker room, as per the team.

“Just keep the same energy. It's a great vibe right now in the locker room within the guys,” Oubre said. “Jo [Embiid] is fighting through a lot, and we see that. It's up to us to have his back always, and just continue to just take steps in the right direction, which we are doing.”

Kelly Oubre has a point as the 76ers have now won six of their last ten games and two in a row. They are currently 9-16 and in 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings, but they are trending in the right direction. Oubre, who is a key role player for the team, finished with 22 points, five rebounds and two assists. He shot 8-of-10 from the field and 4-0f-6 from the three-point line.

Oubre explained how a lot of the shots he got were simply from playing off the defensive attention that Embiid draws. It was Embiid's first game back after suffereing a sinus injury over the weekend.

“A great synergy. He creates so much attention on the offensive end,” Oubre said. “All of us have to be ready to capitalize on it. It was wide-open, so we got to hit it. We did tonight and we got to keep it going.”

It's obviously not too late for the 76ers to mount a comeback as there is still a lot of season left to be played. When the 76ers added Paul George in free agency, the prevailing thought was they were going to be a contender in the East. Health is going to be the key factor.