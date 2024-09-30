Media day is underway for the Philadelphia 76ers, and it's safe to say that there are a lot of fans who are excited for the upcoming campaign. While Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are back in tow, the front office was hard at working upgrading their supporting cast over the offseason, with their biggest move seeing them add another superstar player to their team in Paul George.

All eyes are on Embiid, though, considering how he's viewed as arguably the best player in the league currently. And when he showed up to media day, the folks in attendance were quick to notice how different he looked. That change was by design, as the Cameroonian big man revealed he lost 25-30 pounds over the offseason, and that he's still looking to lose more weight ahead of the start of the 2024-25 campaign.

Via Sam DiGiovanni:

“Joel Embiid said he lost about 25-30 pounds this offseason and that he still wants to lose some more. He underscored the importance of being healthy for the playoffs.”

Joel Embiid hoping body transformation will result in playoff success for 76ers

Throughout his career, Embiid has been plagued by stamina woes, particularly late in the season in the playoffs. The superstar center has also dealt with his fair share of injury issues too, so by cutting down his weight a bit over the offseason, it's clear Embiid is hoping to eliminate both of these issues with one stone in an effort to help himself be more productive for Philadelphia come the postseason.

Whether or not this will help get the Sixers over the hump and into the NBA Finals remains to be seen, but it's safe to say that Embiid is determined to do whatever it takes to win it all. And when you combine this with the 76ers offseason upgrades, it's clear that they are one of the most dangerous teams in the league heading into the new season.