Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry showed some support for the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday evening. As the Sixers took on the Milwaukee Bucks, the city's beloved football team was clinching a spot in the NFC Championship game. The Eagles advanced from the Divisional Round with a 28-22 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Lowry, who was born in Philadelphia and played at Villanova, had to show some love for his hometown team with a sweatshirt that he altered a little bit.

The Sixers are struggling as the Eagles are thriving

This moment was sweet for a team that has been through it this season. The Sixers went on to drop tonight's game at the Bucks 123-109 as they fell to 15-26 overall. Philadelphia is now two games out of the ten seed in the Eastern Conference. However, while the schedule is brutal over the next few weeks, the Sixers' remaining strength of schedule is only No. 20 in the league. With that in mind, head coach Nick Nurse's team will have many winnable games in the future.

Philadelphia's main issue right now is a familiar foe: health. In particular, superstar center Joel Embiid has only played 13 games this season. The former MVP is dealing with a lingering knee injury that the organization is managing carefully. As of Friday, a recent report showed that Embiid will be out for at least three more games. However, this starting lineup has rarely played together because of Joel and newest addition Paul George's injuries throughout the season.

Kyle Lowry is in his second year with the franchise. The 38-year-old has seen a dip in his production and minutes this year as his storied career gradually winds down. Lowry was able to wear his hilarious sweatshirt on the bench because he was unavailable to play against the Bucks due to a hip injury. Philadelphia could use the savvy veteran's presence on the court sooner rather than later as it deals with its stars' injuries.

Despite the Sixers' loss, Sunday was a great day for Philadelphia. The Eagles will now host the Washington Commanders in what should be an incredible clash between NFC East foes. Should the Eagles win that game, they will be vying for their second Super Bowl in franchise history. And there's a chance the matchup could be against the team that beat them in Super Bowl 57. Defeating the Washington Commanders and then denying Patrick Mahomes and company from being the first franchise ever to win three straight Super Bowls would be the perfect ending to the football season for the “City of Brotherly Love.”