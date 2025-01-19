ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Philadephia 76ers will face the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on Sunday. It will be an Eastern Conference showdown as we continue our NBA odds series and make a 76ers-Bucks prediction and pick.

The Bucks lead the head-to-head series 122-105. Recently, they defeated the 76ers 124-109 in Philadelphia on October 23, 2024. The Bucks have won five games in a row. Additionally, they are 7-3 in 10 games against the Sixers, including 3-2 in five at home against them.

Here are the 76ers-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Bucks Odds

Philadephia 76ers: +10.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +400

Milwaukee Bucks: -10.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -520

Over: 220.5 (-110)

Under: 220.5 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Bucks

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, FanDuel Sports Wisconsin

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Joel Embiid is still out for three more games, hurting the 76ers. Unfortunately, the popular pick for Eastern Conference contender has ultimately flopped this season, and the Sixers look nothing like the team many expected them to be. Instead, the Sixers are five games behind the last play-in spot in the Eastern Conference. While missing Embiid has hurt them, not having Paul George in the lineup consistently has also been a drag.

Those two missed the last game against the Bucks, and it was a significant reason why they lost. Sadly, an awful second and third quarter put the game out of reach, and the Sixers could not recover. Tyrese Maxey tried everything he could, but he finished with 25 points while shooting 10 for 31 from the floor. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 21 points while shooting g 8 for 18. Likewise, Andre Drummond finished with 10 points while shooting 4 for 8.

Barring any setbacks, George may play in this game. However, that all depends on what happens on Saturday, as the Sixers are in Indianapolis for a battle with the Indiana Pacers. Regardless, the 76ers must figure out who is going to shoot the ball to relieve some of the pressure off Maxey. They shot 41.8 percent from the floor last time., including 25.8 percent from the triples. Ultimately, this team must figure out ways to create open space and shoot the ball.

While they won the board battle 49-46 last time, including 17 offensive rebounds, it did not alter the score. This is where the defense must key in and play better to give the offense a better chance at success. Last time, they allowed the Bucks to shoot 53.8 percent from the floor, including 42.3 percent from the triples. The defense only blocked two shots, and that must change.

The 76ers will cover the spread if Maxey and the offense can find better shots and create more open space. Then, the defense must contain the Bucks, including one of the best in the world.

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Giannis Antetokounmpo keeps reaching incredible feats and leads the Bucks into this pivotal game with the Sixers. Per usual, he will be the leading attraction as the Bucks welcome the 76ers to the Forum. Antetokounmpo played well last time, garnering 25 points and 14 rebounds while shooting 8 for 11 from the floor. However, it was someone else that took charge.

Damian Lillard led the way with 30 points and nine rebounds while shooting 9 for 19. Therefore, expect him to be another heavy prescience in this offense. Taurean Prince has been good and did well last time when he had 16 points while shooting 6 for 7 from the floor. Bobby Portis had 16 points to help the effort. The Bucks played amazingly in the second and third quarters to pull away. Overall, their shooting was excellent, and they kept the Sixers on their heels.

While the Bucks lost the board battle, it did not hurt them in the slightest, as they made adjustments and still played fantastic defense. Furthermore, their nine blocked shots proved to be the difference.

The Bucks will cover the spread if they can continue to shoot the rock well. Then, Antetokounmpo and friends must play solid defense and not let Maxey have some room.

Final 76ers-Bucks Prediction & Pick

The 76ers are 13-24-2 against the spread, while the Bucks are 19-21-1 against the spread. Moreover, the Sixers are 9-10-1 against the spread on the road, while the Bucks are 9-11-1 against the spread at home. The 76ers are 11-13-1 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference, while the Bucks are 15-18-1 against the odds when facing the East.

It is tough to trust the 76ers, especially when their third-best player is always injured. Conversely, the Bucks have everyone available. Because of that, I am rolling with the Bucks to blow out the 76ers and cover the spread at home.

Final 76ers-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks: -10.5 (-112)