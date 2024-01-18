Patrick Beverley makes it known that he has Jamal Murray's number on defense

It was a battle of Eastern and Western conference giants this past Tuesday, when the Philadelphia 76ers took down the Denver Nuggets. While all the attention was on the two best big men in the league, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic, action was happening elsewhere as well. Unsurprisingly, it involved none other than the very outspoken Patrick Beverley.

Beverley, a known defensive player, has a reputation for guarding opposing teams' scorers — and giving them all an abundance of trash talk as well. This time, it was Jamal Murray on the receiving end of the fiery guard's antics.

During his podcast, Beverley revealed that he gave Murray a difficult time during the game, adding the exact words he told the latter.

“I locked up Murray's a**!” Beverley said, via ClutchPoints and Pat Bev Pod. “I told him, I said ‘you know this is about three or four (years) I've been locking your a** up…Yes, since the bubble. You know me and I know you.'”

Beverley's impact on the 76ers

Murray finished Tuesday night's game with a double-double of 17 points and 10 assists. While this may be impressive for plenty of players in the league, a scorer such as Jamal Murray usually averages 20 points a contest and can be seen having exceedingly high scoring nights from time to time. So Beverley may have played a part in the Nuggets guard's output days ago.

Pat Bev himself finished with eight points, two assists and two steals. However, when one watches 76ers games, he or she would notice that Beverley's impact on the team isn't seen in box scores. From hustling and diving for loose balls to tirelessly hounding his assigned man on defense and relentlessly talking trash, Patrick Beverley is one player that teams hate going against, but would love to have on their side.