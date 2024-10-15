Paul George is already on injury watch as the Philadelphia 76ers wrap up their preseason. The veteran star hyperextended his left knee in a preseason win over the Atlanta Hawks. Although he offered a promising self-assessment after the game, the Sixers have to observe him and make sure his condition doesn’t worsen.

George played 12 minutes in the Sixers' 104-89 win over the Hawks on Monday, scoring eight points, before getting bumped by Jalen Johnson and buckling his knee. He was able to leave the court without any assistance but it was not how a knee should bend.

After the 76ers' practice on Tuesday, Nick Nurse said that George is “okay for now” and that he will get further imaging done on his knee. Nurse also said that everything with PG has “checked out okay” so far and that he and other veterans did not participate in practice. George (and other veterans) will not play in the Sixers' next preseason game on Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets, though that was decided prior to his injury scare.

Paul George working through knee injury ahead of regular season

Joel Embiid has already been ruled out for the remainder of the preseason and the 76ers could make a similar decision with George even if the results of his next examination are good. Embiid never played in any of the four games so far while George at least got to play 26 minutes in one of Philly's prior preseason matches, a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He shot the ball beautifully, racking up 23 points on 8-15 shooting from the field.

Nurse and George both lamented the lost chances to familiarize the veteran star with his new team on the court. Although he and Embiid were never slated to play together until the regular season, there are a variety of new teammates to get acquainted with, namely co-star Tyrese Maxey. Nurse said that further imaging must be done on George's knee before a firm timetable is set for his return.

The 76ers' first game of the regular season is Wednesday, October 23 against the Milwaukee Bucks. They’ll play their final two preseason games on Wednesday (at home against the Nets) and Friday (on the road against the Orlando Magic).