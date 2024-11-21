The Philadelphia 76ers' team meeting following their loss to the Miami Heat was leaked to the media shortly thereafter, sparking a wave of controversy and putting even more pressure on the team. After assembling a Big 3 of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George this offseason, the Sixers have had as bad of a start to the season as one could imagine.

On the latest episode of Podcast P presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, George discussed the 76ers' players-only meeting and how it was brutally honest but positive.

“The whole meeting, that's normal in the NBA. Teams go through that,” he said. “I've been on multiple teams where we'll at some point have a meeting and a check-in if things aren't going right or if we know we could be playing better and we're trying to get the most out of one another. That's normal. That happens. That's not really something to run with because teams go through that. And it was healthy. It was a positive conversation. It was healthy conversations. We all just want the best.”

Paul George, Reggie Jackson discuss 76ers' private meeting

George said that “the people that go out and we're in the trenches with on a nightly basis” were the only people in the room during the meeting. This certainly means players, likely means coaches and may also mean trainers.

Reggie Jackson was a guest on that episode of Podcast P and gave his insight on the meeting, which he said had “no negativity” on display.

“It was just a positive meeting,” the 76ers point guard said. “Honestly, not doing too well right now as we want. Still got a long season ahead of us. But really we sat there, just talked about the game, things that we feel like we can improve on, things that we could be better on and then how we can just try to put this behind us and just move in the right direction and be positive.”

Both George and Jackson were dumbfounded as to how the contents of the meeting were linked to the media. Joel Embiid was also not happy about that, calling whoever provided the inside information was “a real piece of s**t.”

At 2-12, the 76ers have the worst record in the entire NBA. They might be without George for a little longer after he hyperextended his left knee again in their most recent loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.