Paul George will be sidelined for the Philadelphia 76ers on the second night of a back-to-back, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN. The Sixers will face the Orlando Magic at 7:30 P.M. EST at the Wells Fargo Center while George sits out, which the team had him do previously for a back-to-back.

After leading the 76ers to a 110-104 win over the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center and playing a season-high 37 minutes on Tuesday, George expressed a desire to play on Wednesday, according to Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. Although the veteran star's desire to play is understandable and commendable, the team has opted to play it safe.

“I want to. I want to play,” George said, via Sixers Wire. “I’m a little sore so I'll see how I feel in the morning, but 100 percent want to play. Especially, with how we're playing right now. Absolutely.”

Paul George ruled out for 76ers' matchup vs. Magic

George tallied 29 points and eight assists against Charlotte, both of which were team highs. He returned for the last two games after suffering another left knee hyperextension that cost him three games. The Sixers will face the Magic at home on Friday, a game that George should be able to play.

Bontemps also reported that Joel Embiid will be out vs. the Magic but that the big man is “getting back on the court & starting his ramp-up process.” He has missed the last five games for Philly. Embiid is still listed on the NBA injury report with “left knee injury management” but not personal reasons anymore.

Andre Drummond will also remain out for the 76ers, the second of at least three absences due to a right ankle sprain. Kyle Lowry (right hip injury recovery) is also out.

For the Magic, Paolo Banchero (torn right oblique) and Gary Harris (left hamstring strain) are out and Goga Bitadze (right ankle sprain) is questionable.