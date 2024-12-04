ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Orlando Magic are on the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday night. Below we will continue with our NBA odds series as we hand out a Magic-76ers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Magic-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-76ers Odds

Orlando Magic: -3 (-110)

Moneyline: -154

Philadelphia 76ers: +3 (-110)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 204 (-110)

Under: 204 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs. 76ers

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Magic were on a six-game win streak heading into their game with the New York Knicks. They did have their win streak snapped, but the Magic are playing well nonetheless. In their last 10, the Magic are now 8-2. In fact, since November eighth, the Magic are 12-2, which is why they are sitting towards the top of the Eastern Conference. If the Magic can bounce back from their loss like they did before, they will be able to win this game.

Orlando has been very good on the defensive end of the court. On the season, the Magic allow the fewest points per game while holding opponents to the seventh-lowest field goal percentage. During this 14 game stretch of great basketball, the Magic have allowed 98.9 points per game. Along with that, they are holding opponents to under 45 percent from the floor, and just 35.3 percent from beyond the arc. The 76ers are struggling on offense this season, so the Magic should be able to hold them to a low point total.

In the first matchup with the 76ers, the Magic held them to just 86 points. That was with both Joel Embiid and Paul George on the court. In the win for the Magic, the 76ers shot just 40.3 percent from the field, and 32.3 percent from beyond the arc. If the Magic can put on another defensive clinic on Wednesday night, they will be able to win this game on the road.

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The 76ers need Joel Embiid on the court. Embiid was sidelined in their game Tuesday night, but they are going to need him if they want to beat the Magic. In his four games played this season, Embiid has not been at his best. However, he is still an elite scorer, and he makes the 76ers a much better team. He has been out since November 20, but he is questionable to return on Wednesday, so keep an eye on that.

In their first matchup with the Magic, the 76ers had a very hard time scoring. However, they were able to keep the 76ers to a low score, as well. The Magic were held to just 98 points, and they shot just 43.6 percent from the field. The 76ers also did a great job keeping the Magic locked down from beyond the arc. Orlando was just 11-37 from deep in that game. Although the 76ers lost, their defense was a big positive to take away from the game. If they can have a similar defensive game, the 76ers will have a chance to win.

Final Magic-76ers Prediction & Pick

The Magic are the better team right now, and I can not trust that Joel Embiid will play. For those reasons, I will take the Magic to win straight up.

Final Magic-76ers Prediction & Pick: Magic ML (-154)