Bronny James is dealing with a unique wave of criticism as he begins his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers. Paul George identifies the “tough spot” that James finds himself in and hopes that he can drown out the outside noise.

On the latest episode of Podcast P presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, George said that being the son of LeBron James is obviously going to come with extra scrutiny. But the Philadelphia 76ers star also said that Bronny isn’t getting a fair chance to prove himself and establish his spot in the league as he begins his rookie season.

“I mean, obviously, I think it's fair game. I think he shouldn't be protected because he's Bron's son,” George said. “Everybody's gonna get criticized, everybody's going to get — the fact of the matter is, yeah, he was the 55th pick but he's also the son of the best or one of the best players to ever play the game of basketball. [The] same way he's dealt with the pressure and the target on his back through high school, he's going to deal with that now in the NBA.

“I do think it's unfair to some degree that you don't allow him to kind of navigate and find himself,” the 76ers star continued. “This is a kid we're talking about who's trying to find his way in the NBA and trying to live out his dreams. And no one starts out perfect at anything…He's trying to figure this out while doing something that he can say no one has done ever that played before him. No one has played with their father. Like, that could be a whole different level of pressure to play with your father. As good as it is to have your dad with you along this journey, he's the only person that can speak for that, what that's like to play with your father — if that is pressure, because of who his father is.”

Paul George defends Bronny James amid “unfair” criticism

Obviously, James is going to be under a microscope for being the son of one of the most famous and accomplished athletes ever. No one is expecting him to challenge LeBron's greatness but many hope that he flames out of the league, pointing out that he isn’t an NBA-level player. The 20-year-old guard is indeed not ready to play a significant role yet but he could find his way as a solid role player eventually.

James will get some run in the G League, as is customary for a late draft pick. He'll be constantly under pressure but will still have the chance to develop more gradually as his career continues. Meanwhile, George will look to make his 76ers debut soon after injuring his knee in the preseason.