Joel Embiid's knee has been the topic of discussion for the Philadelphia 76ers this season, and it makes sense since he hasn't played many games and the team is 3-13. This offseason, the 76ers signed their franchise player to a contract extension, but before that, they wanted to make sure they could find a process to help him through his knee recovery, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne.
“The team and Embiid had sought half a dozen medical opinions before signing him to a three-year, $192.7 extension this September, sources said, and all of those consulted believed his knee could be adequately managed by a combination of strategic rest and procedures to promote healing, which Embiid has been regularly undergoing since last season,” Shelbourne wrote.
“Both the team and Embiid hoped his troublesome knee would be healthy enough to start the season, sources said. Yet week after week, the Sixers would issue updates that he was still out, but they were hopeful he'd be ready soon.
“At first it seemed as though he simply needed more time to work his way back into shape after taking time off following the Summer Olympics. But as the preseason wore on, it was clear to anyone who saw him that Embiid's knee wasn't right.”
Embiid was able to play throughout the Paris Olympics, but once he got back to the 76ers, something seemed to have happened.
Joel Embiid continues to miss games for the 76ers
Joel Embiid has missed the past two games for the 76ers and he's set to miss his third game in a row when they face the Houston Rockets on Thanksgiving Eve. There continues to be swelling in Embiid's knee, and once that is settled, he may be able to get on the court again.
Meanwhile, Embiid isn't the only player who has had to deal with injuries on the team, as Paul George has been out with a hyperextended knee. When he has played this season, he hasn't looked like the same player in years past, as he's only averaging 14.9 points per game while shooting 38.3 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from three.
Coming into the season, it felt like the 76ers had the best free agency and the best team Embiid has been on, but injuries and other things have doomed them early. The one bright spot has been rookie Jared McCain, who is playing some of the best basketball out of the draft class and is doing it all on offense for the 76ers.