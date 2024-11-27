Joel Embiid's knee has been the topic of discussion for the Philadelphia 76ers this season, and it makes sense since he hasn't played many games and the team is 3-13. This offseason, the 76ers signed their franchise player to a contract extension, but before that, they wanted to make sure they could find a process to help him through his knee recovery, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne.

“The team and Embiid had sought half a dozen medical opinions before signing him to a three-year, $192.7 extension this September, sources said, and all of those consulted believed his knee could be adequately managed by a combination of strategic rest and procedures to promote healing, which Embiid has been regularly undergoing since last season,” Shelbourne wrote.

“Both the team and Embiid hoped his troublesome knee would be healthy enough to start the season, sources said. Yet week after week, the Sixers would issue updates that he was still out, but they were hopeful he'd be ready soon.