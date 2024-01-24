Robert Covington is out with knee inflammation and will be re-evaluated in three to four weeks.

CAMDEN, N.J. — Robert Covington's second stint with the Philadelphia 76ers has been marred by injuries. Unfortunately for the 33-year-old wing, he still has plenty of progress to make before returning to the court after already missing the Sixers' last 10 games.

Covington is dealing with inflammation in his left knee and has yet to play a game since the calendar flipped to 2024. Nick Nurse anticipated that his return would happen soon but instead, the most recent update states that he will be sidelined for a while.

The 76ers said on Wednesday that Robert Covington had received treatment over the past three weeks to address inflammation and bone bruising in his left knee. The veteran forward will be re-evaluated in approximately three to four weeks, effectively ruling him out for roughly another month.

In the 26 games he has played this season with the 76ers, Covington has averaged 4.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game in 16.1 minutes per contest. The rate at which he racks up steals is among the very best in the NBA and he has shot 35.4 percent from beyond the arc. Upon being traded to the 76ers in the most recent James Harden trade, he said he was very happy to return to the team with which he made his first mark in the league.

Philly has dealt with a bunch of injuries recently, including one to starting guard De'Anthony Melton, whose back issues have held him out for eight of his last 10 games. He will be re-evaluated in approximately a week. Mo Bamba, Patrick Beverley and Jaden Springer should be able to return from recent absences soon, Nurse said after Wednesday's practice.