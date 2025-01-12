Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid was catching strays all over social media after Chargers QB Justin Herbert's abysmal game against the Houston Texans in the 2025 NFL Playoffs. The star quarterback's postseason woes continued as he dropped to 0-2 at this stage. Despite winning 29 playoff games overall, Joel Embiid has long been associated with coming up short in these moments. The common argument, of course, against the former MVP has never led the Sixers to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Fans decided to let loose on both athletes. This incident showcases what Embiid needs to do to shut up the haters in 2025.

The Sixers are inching back towards having another crack at proving the doubters wrong

After a terrible start to the regular season, Philadelphia has gradually climbed back into the postseason hunt. The Sixers are now 15-21 overall and the eleventh seed in the Eastern Conference. Joel Embiid and company currently are two games out of the tenth seed in the NBA Play-In.

With a remaining strength of schedule that ranks eighth overall, the road to relevance will not be easy. While Paul George and Tyrese Maxey are playing more for the Sixers, the health of their leading man is still very uncertain. Embiid has only played in 13 games this year and is being blasted by an NBA executive for his attitude issues. The seven-time All-Star is currently day-to-day with a foot ailment.

Going back to these posts, throughout his playoff career, Embiid has lower career averages in all the major offensive categories compared to his regular season stats. These numbers of 24.9 points and 10.9 assists per game on 45.9% shooting are, however, by no means pedestrian. But that drop in production, combined with the lack of a deep run, is why Embiid receives this blowback from fans. Still, all it takes is one playoff run for that narrative to completely shift.

After signing Paul George over the offseason, the Sixers sent a message to the NBA that they were all in. The criticism of Embiid is more about the expectations someone of his talent should generate. It additionally shows the upside much of the public believes he has. There's a reason Joel has been in “best player in the NBA” discussions for much of the past five years.

However, now is the time for “The Process” to take that next step in his career. Justin Herbert doesn't have a quarter of Joel Embiid's accomplishments at his respective sport. However, the strays the Future Hall-of-Famer is catching on X reflect what his legacy on the court could be if he doesn't solve his postseason woes.