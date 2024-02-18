Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will participate in his first NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18th. However, he has chosen to focus on action outside of the main event. Maxey made a bold Tyrese Haliburton-Indiana Pacers 3-Point contest prediction.
The 76ers star had high praises for Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton
Maxey gave his predictions for the 2024 3-Point Contest prediction via social media on Saturday. His selections are as follows, per The Spun's TikTok channel:
- Tyrese Haliburton
- Jalen Brunson
- Donovan Mitchell
- Malik Beasley
- Lauri Markkanen
- Karl-Anthony-Towns
- Trae Young
- Damian Lillard
It appears Maxey is very fond of first-time All-Star Tyrese Haliburton. “He went crazy last year…it's his hometown, he's gonna win it,” Maxey said. The 76ers star's prediction is fitting given Haliburton's 2023-24 production.
Haliburton shoots 40% from three-point range to go with his 21.8 points per game. As Maxey said, Haliburton was a runner-up to 2023's 3-Point champion Damian Lillard. However, the Pacers guard will be back with a vengeance.
Meanwhile, like Haliburton, Tyrese Maxey will suit up for his first NBA All-Star Game appearance. He was not selected to participate in the deep-range contest, but his shooting is still respectable. Maxey hits 37.8% of his three-pointers through the midpoint of the 2023-24 season.
Moreover, the 23-year-old is experiencing an increased load after the departure of James Harden. His lethal offensive ability has helped the Sixers remain a top contender in the East.
As the All-Star Weekend festivities continue, it will be interesting to see how the young Pacers and 76ers stars fair in competition.