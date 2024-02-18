Tyrese Maxey's prediction will wow Pacers fans.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will participate in his first NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18th. However, he has chosen to focus on action outside of the main event. Maxey made a bold Tyrese Haliburton-Indiana Pacers 3-Point contest prediction.

The 76ers star had high praises for Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton

Maxey gave his predictions for the 2024 3-Point Contest prediction via social media on Saturday. His selections are as follows, per The Spun's TikTok channel:

Tyrese Haliburton Jalen Brunson Donovan Mitchell Malik Beasley Lauri Markkanen Karl-Anthony-Towns Trae Young Damian Lillard

It appears Maxey is very fond of first-time All-Star Tyrese Haliburton. “He went crazy last year…it's his hometown, he's gonna win it,” Maxey said. The 76ers star's prediction is fitting given Haliburton's 2023-24 production.

Haliburton shoots 40% from three-point range to go with his 21.8 points per game. As Maxey said, Haliburton was a runner-up to 2023's 3-Point champion Damian Lillard. However, the Pacers guard will be back with a vengeance.

Meanwhile, like Haliburton, Tyrese Maxey will suit up for his first NBA All-Star Game appearance. He was not selected to participate in the deep-range contest, but his shooting is still respectable. Maxey hits 37.8% of his three-pointers through the midpoint of the 2023-24 season.

Moreover, the 23-year-old is experiencing an increased load after the departure of James Harden. His lethal offensive ability has helped the Sixers remain a top contender in the East.

As the All-Star Weekend festivities continue, it will be interesting to see how the young Pacers and 76ers stars fair in competition.