Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers (15-27) are enduring a torrential downpour of disappointment right now, one that is becoming increasingly more difficult to withstand. They need reasons to smile on the basketball court, and a young fan just gave the All-Star point guard one on Tuesday night.

Before the 76ers played the Denver Nuggets in Ball Arena, Maxey received a nice gift from a child– himself in Lego form. The 24-year-old appreciated the creative gesture and signed the boy's jersey. Unfortunately, the feel-good moment did not carry over into the game.

The 76ers are reeling right now

Philly had a nightmarish outing in the Mile High City, losing 144-109. The team has now dropped seven straight contests and is falling further behind the Chicago Bulls (19-25) for the final spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament. There is still plenty of time left on the schedule, but the Sixers' problems are persisting. Actually, they are intensifying.

During the losing streak, Philadelphia has allowed 115 or more points six times. The Nuggets shot a searing 61.2 percent on Tuesday and knocked down more than half of their 3-pointer attempts, as Nikola Jokic dominated his Joel Embiid-less opponent. Believe it or not, it gets worse. Despite only losing the turnover battle by four, the 76ers were outscored a staggering 37-7 on fast-break points.

Luckily for the aforementioned Lego enthusiast, though, he got to see Tyrese Maxey play well. The No. 21 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft totaled 28 points on 11-of-21 shooting to go with 10 assists and two steals. The 3-point shooting shortcomings continued (3-of-10), but he is starting to find his offensive groove.

Silver linings will not do a 15-27 team much good, however. As the absences pile up for Joel Embiid, a resurgence slips further out of Philly's grasp. Paul George is disappointing in his first year in the City of Brotherly Love, shooting only 42.3 percent from the floor. Maxey's field goal percentage is barely higher and his turnovers are up. Considering the injury troubles that frequently accompany his fellow Sixer stars, the onus might be on him to carry the franchise into the Play-In round.

Hopefully, Maxey's Lego gift can give him an extra boost, because he will need it when the 76ers host the NBA-leading Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.