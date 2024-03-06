Fresh off of a road loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the Philadelphia 76ers will face the Memphis Grizzlies at the Wells Fargo Center on the second night of a back-to-back. With Joel Embiid already remaining sidelined amid his injury recovery, the Sixers will also look to overcome the absences of Tyrese Maxey and Kyle Lowry.
After being diagnosed with a mild concussion, Tyrese Maxey is listed as out on the NBA injury report. He will miss his second straight game after undergoing evaluation in Philadelphia yesterday.
Kyle Lowry, who is ruled out due to rest, has taken a huge role for the 76ers, playing heavy minutes as a starter. The 37-year-old was ruled out of the second game of a back-to-back after making his Philly debut. Nick Nurse said that he wants to keep his minutes manageable and that he tried to get him more rest against the Nets.
Without their two best ball-handlers, the 76ers are going to need a big-time game from Tobias Harris. Their point-guard rotation is bound to feature Cam Payne and could likely include two-way players Terquavion Smith and Jeff Dowtin Jr., the latter of whom made an appearance in the second quarter of the Sixers' loss in Brooklyn. Ricky Council IV, a versatile wing who has played big minutes in several games for the Sixers over the past month, may also get some playing time after two straight DNP-CDs.
Payne, who has dealt with an illness in recent games, is not listed on the initial injury report. The 76ers are still without De'Anthony Melton (back; lumbar spine bone stress) and Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise).
The Grizzlies, of course, are perhaps the team bitten the most by the injury bug this season. Against the 76ers, they’ll be without Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart, Brandon Clarke, Derrick Rose, Yuta Watanabe, Ziaire Williams and Scotty Pippen Jr. They might also be without star big man Jaren Jackson Jr., who is listed as questionable due to right quad tendonitis.