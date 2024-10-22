CAMDEN, N.J. — Among the most important players to have strong on-court chemistry for the Philadelphia 76ers this season are Tyrese Maxey and Andre Drummond.

Maxey, the lead guard, obviously has to establish a good rapport with everyone. Drummond will often serve as the stand-in for Joel Embiid. In an offense where pick-and-rolls often serve as the foundation, it'll be important for the point guard and center to be on the same page. Their familiarity with each other goes back years and is paying off already.

After practice on Monday, Maxey recalled a time in his second NBA season when Drummond gave him a vote of confidence and helped him come along in games when Embiid was out.

“That goes all the way back to my second year in the league,” Maxey said. “I just remember it was times where Joel didn't play and I would be starting and I was at the point guard and Andre Drummond would tell me, ‘Hey listen, you're gonna get 30 tonight and we're gonna win. I'm gonna set you a screen every single time. If they drop, you come off and shoot it. If they're up, you go by 'em and shoot a layup. If you miss something, I'm gonna tip it in.”

During a nine-game stretch where Embiid was out in November of Maxey's second season, averaged 23.7 points, 4.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field, 42.1 percent from deep and 91.1 percent from the foul line. Drummond started alongside him, bringing his words to life with screens that freed him up for shots in the paint…

..and hand-offs that gave Maxey space to launch a triple. Back when the scouting report on him didn’t have as much to say about his three-point shooting, these looks were a cakewalk that helped the young guard reach 40 percent from behind the arc.

Tyrese Maxey reflects on relationship with Andre Drummond

“And now,” Maxey continued, “it's just crazy 'cause he was saying like, ‘Man, you can do so many different things now with these ball screens and I'm gonna get you open. So just find a shot for yourself, find a shot for your teammates or myself on the lob and we're going from there.’ He's been great, he's been awesome stepping into his role and we appreciate him.”

The Sixers hoped to get Drummond back to shore up their center depth, adding a veteran who can fill in reliably when Embiid doesn’t play. His familiarity with the team made him good to have on a roster that saw so much movement this offseason.

Drummond said in July that Maxey has always impressed him with his hard work. As the star guard continues rising in the ranks of the NBA world, the two of them should generate great results together.

“He's done everything that I expected him to do,” Drummond said. “From the day I met Tyrese, I said this kid is gonna be special. He's worked. He never takes any days off. He works on his game, he works on his body, he does everything to try to make himself and his team better. You can't ask for more from a guy like him and everything that he's got is well-deserved.”