NBA legend Allen Iverson has a larger than life legacy, and the Philadelphia 76ers recently honored him with his very own statue at the 76ers “Legends Walk” outside their practice facility in Camden, New Jersey.
“I've accomplished a lot of things in my career, but this is the cream of the crop,” The Answer said at the ceremony, via CBS Sports James Herbert. “It don't get too much better than this.”
Why is Allen Iverson's 76ers statue so small?
The 76ers opted to construct their walk of fame outside their practice facility due to not owning the arena where they play. This location showcases statues that are all uniform in size.
Upon comparing the life-size version of Allen Iverson with his statue, one might question why it appears smaller. Unlike statues of other NBA legends like Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Dirk Nowitzki and Larry Bird, Iverson's statue does not seem to be life-size.
The reason for the statue's size is straightforward: It's not meant to be grandiose. Interestingly, the term “statue” isn't even mentioned in the official press release from the 76ers about it. In terms of dimensions, Iverson's sculpture seems consistent with the other nine sculptures on Legends Way.
The artist behind the statue, Chad Fisher, has also crafted sculptures of other 76ers legends including Charles Barkley, Wilt Chamberlain, Maurice Cheeks, Billy Cunningham, Julius Erving, Hal Greer, Bobby Jones, Moses Malone, and Dolph Schayes.
“For everyone crushing the Sixers & the Iverson statue not familiar with the situation: The Sixers don’t own the arena they play in, which is why they built their walk of fame outside their practice facility where all the statues are the same size,” Josh Reynolds of SB Nation explained.
Allen Iverson's legacy
Before Iverson spoke during the unveiling of the statue, 76ers coach Nick Nurse expressed his determination for the current team, saying, “I'm going to fight my ass off to get this team back to where [Iverson] took 'em a long time ago.”
Nurse added, “Your heart was so much of everything. You just saw it every night out there, and I think it leaves or has left or will leave forever a foundation of what this city stands for and how guys need to play the game.”
Allen Iverson's impact on the Sixers was significant, characterized by four scoring titles, an NBA MVP award.
The 165-pound guard averaged 31.1 points in 2001, earned MVP honors in the All-Star Game, and carried the entire franchise on his 6-foot frame to its most recent appearance in the Finals.
Allen Iverson's influence extended beyond basketball, as the small-statured guard with a huge heart made the hip-hop culture popular in the NBA with his braids, tattoos, and throwback jerseys. His impact was so significant that the NBA implemented a dress code largely to diminish his influence.
His relentless playing style has been imitated by current stars like Russell Westbrook, Ja Morant, and Philadelphia's own All-Star, Tyrese Maxey.
Important names in Philadelphia 76ers history in attendance
Former teammates and executives from the Sixers, including Pat Croce, Billy King, Rasheed Wallace, Eric Snow and Aaron McKie, gathered around AI's statue and shared their admiration.
Even retired NFL receiver Terrell Owens joined in, recording video footage of the tribute and snapping photos of the sculpture. Notably, former coach Larry Brown, despite his past clashes with Iverson, was also in attendance to honor the NBA legend.
Iverson expressed his desire for anyone who sees the sculpture to remember the importance of “Just playing every game like it’s your last. That was always my motto.”
Iverson is set to receive another tribute on Sunday before the 76ers face off against the Brooklyn Nets.