After the Philadelphia 76ers got over the James Harden saga, they were on a fantastic run to finish top three or four in the Eastern Conference. Joel Embiid was on track to win another MVP, Tyrese Maxey elevated himself as a perennial All-Star guard, and the supporting cast led by Tobias Harris was meshing well with the stars of the squad.
However, things started to haywire when Embiid suffered a meniscus injury last January and has not returned since. The ancillary pieces have tried their best to step up like Kelly Oubre Jr., Buddy Hield, and Paul Reed. Even if they have enhanced their production, Philadelphia has dropped to the eighth seed in the East, so a couple of more additional games in the play-in tournament is the more likely scenario for this organization.
The hope is for Embiid to return before the end of the regular season, so he gets a few reps before the outings on the biggest stage. Moreover, it would be more ideal for Philadelphia to be in the top six, so Embiid gets additional rest.
Even with the positive scenario in mind, the 76ers fanbase must also take into this nightmare seeding for their squad.
Finish at 8th and face Miami in the 7-8 matchup
With the current standings and nine contests remaining, the 76ers have a high probability of meeting the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament. With Embiid expected to suit up, it will be fireworks from the onset as a Heat-76ers match for a chance to battle the Milwaukee Bucks instead of the Boston Celtics will be a night to remember.
Yes, the casual NBA fan will be intrigued with this contest, but the 76ers supporters are hoping they do not see the Heat in the play-in tournament. Miami has won two of the three games this season, and it is evident that their franchise knows when to peak—when the contests are being played on April and May. It is not only Jimmy Butler who starts playing like Michael Jordan but guys like Terry Rozier and Caleb Martin have proven to flourish in the NBA Playoffs.
Even if Philadelphia will likely have Embiid as the most talented individual on the court, it is Butler's emergence as a legitimate superstar that will give them a huge advantage. Miami's experience, relentlessness, and fortitude will be a tough nut to crack, especially if Embiid still is not in peak form.
Face Boston in Round 1 and get swept
If things really do become a disaster in the City of Brotherly Love, a second play-in loss to the Atlanta Hawks or Chicago Bulls will be painful for their franchise. The odds are in their favor to win at least one of these outings but facing their nemesis will be an insurmountable obstacle. They will battle the Boston Celtics in the postseason once again, who eliminated them three times in the past six years.
The Celtics have been usually effective in containing Embiid's production, which has been the key factor on why they come out victorious against the 76ers. Philadelphia was relatively close in nailing an upset last season because of a couple of nights when Harden exploded, but when push comes to shove in Game 7, Embiid and Harden were nowhere to be found.
The 76ers are not an inexperienced unit compared to the Indiana Pacers or Orlando Magic, but it cannot get any worse for them if they meet the Heat and Celtics right away.