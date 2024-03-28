Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden got a taste of revenge in his return to Philadelphia to face the 76ers on Wednesday night. While the Clippers trailed almost all game, they pulled out a 108-107 win on the back of Kawhi Leonard's heroics in the final minute and some questionable officiating that went their way.
There were plenty of emotions in the building, with Harden getting booed regularly thanks to how things ended for him with the Sixers earlier this season. In case you somehow forgot, the Clippers star requested a trade out of Philly after his relationship with president Daryl Morey soured over contract negotiations.
Harden was asked about Morey after Wednesday night's win. Is there any chance of a reconciliation? The Clippers star was blunt in his response.
“No. Hell no,” Harden said, according to ClutchPoints' Sam DiGiovanni.
James Harden was asked if he thinks he and Daryl Morey will patch up their relationship sometime in the future.
“No.” pic.twitter.com/ymr52BeRDF
— Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) March 28, 2024
Harden added this when asked about his Sixers tenure: “Me, personally, I feel like I did everything I needed to do…Things didn’t work out. I wanted to get paid, they weren’t talking. It is what it is. Now you move on.”
While Harden is done with Morey, the Clippers guard did want to make it a point to shout out Sixers All-Star Tyrese Maxey.
“I’m very, very proud of him. He’s very, very confident. He has an opportunity to make the mistakes and grow…He puts the work in, so the results are gonna show.”
The James Harden-Daryl Morey beef
James Harden and Daryl Morey used to be close thanks to all the success they had together with the Houston Rockets. After Morey moved to Philadelphia, he made it a point to acquire Harden from the Brooklyn Nets when things went south for The Beard there and got him for Ben Simmons.
But, unfortunately, it didn't work out in Philly.
Harden's anger stems from how his contract situation played out. Two summers ago, the star guard took a $14 million pay cut in order to help the 76ers improve the roster, with the belief that he would be rewarded with a max contract the following summer. The way Harden sees it, Morey promised him that a max deal would be on the table.
That contract offer never came, leaving Harden feeling betrayed and upset with Morey. The Beard wound up picking up his $35.6 million player option and made it known he wanted a trade. Harden ultimately got his wish with a trade to the Clippers and hasn't kept it a secret how much he now loathes Morey.
Perhaps someday the ice thaws, but right now Harden has zero interest in mending fences with his former pal.
Clippers edge 76ers as teams jockey for playoff positioning
James Harden didn't have a huge game on Wednesday night, scoring 16 points on 6-of-15 shooting. However, he did hand out 14 assists to help the Clippers get a much-needed win. LA has been stumbling of late and looked to be on the verge of losing a second game to Philly in the matter of a week.
Instead, the Clippers dug deep to get the win to move to 45-27 on the season as they battle with the New Orleans Pelicans for the No. 4 seed in the West. Sure, LA got some help from the refs, who admitted to missing a foul call on Paul George in the final seconds that could have changed the outcome, but they won't apologize for that.
As for the 76ers, they were rolling without Harden earlier this season when Joel Embiid was dominating, but they've fallen apart with Embiid out of the lineup. Philly dropped to 39-34 with this heartbreaking loss, which has them in the No. 8 spot in the East. Embiid is hopefully going to return before the end of the regular season, but it's looking like the Sixers will have to make the playoffs through the play-in.