The Philadelphia 76ers began preseason play at home against the New Zealand Breakers of the NBL. Joel Embiid and Paul George sat out as the Sixers welcomed their overseas opponent to the Wells Fargo Center and promptly smoked them 139-84.

Any takeaway from a preseason game must be taken with a sense of cynicism but this was especially the case for an exhibition game against a team from a smaller league, especially one that was missing a player who gave them crucial size and experience. Still, it was a basketball game against two professional teams, one of whom has legitimate NBA championship hopes. For a team with as many newcomers as Philly, it was a very helpful start to what they hope is a successful season.

Here are three takeaways from the 76ers' preseason opener against the Breakers.

Tyrese Maxey balanced playmaking with scoring

Growing as an independent offensive engine and playmaker is crucial for Maxey following his breakout 2024-24 season. His production dropping off without Embiid was understandable but still too steep last season. Even with the context of an easier opponent that lacked interior size, Maxey was tested further without having George to lean on in his first preseason game, as well.

Maxey wasn’t gun-shy — he scored his first field goal on a deep triple off the dribble and hit another shortly after — but he definitely looked to be a playmaker, starting with a feed to Andre Drummond on a deep seal in the paint. He was much more measured and collected as the floor general compared to when he had Embiid to work off of, letting the offense develop and offer passing opportunities. That feel for playmaking opened up a layup for him, as he faked a handoff to Kelly Oubre Jr. and darted ahead for the lefty finish in the first quarter.

As if it wasn’t evident before the game started, Maxey was extremely tough for the Breakers to contain. He made four of his first six shots and tallied three assists in the first quarter. Try as Parker Jackson-Cartwright to stay in front of him and get under him as the smaller guy, the Sixers set up screens for Maxey to zip around. With no one quick enough to stay in front of a speeding Maxey or rise up to contest his jumper, it was smooth sailing for No. 0.

Save for a few errant/miscommunicated passes, Maxey was as pristine as the 76ers would want out of him in the exhibition game. He let the scoring opportunities come to him, especially when Kyle Lowry came in to give Philly an additional playmaking presence, and got the ball to his teammates plenty. Maxey's final line after playing just the first quarter: 15 points, three assists, 5-7 shooting from the field.

Guerschon Yabusele and Ricky Council IV both showed why they’re worthy of a rotation spot

The 76ers still have some questions about who their backup forward(s) will be. It would be surprising if any performance from this game significantly changed their calculus in that decision but Guerschon Yabusele and Ricky Council IV stood up and shouted “Me!” at the same time.

Council was one of the Sixers' highest scorers, willing his way to the cup with dunks, mid-air finishes and everything in between. He made an impact on the boards, too, and only took one three-pointer but connected on it, scoring 13 points on 5-5 shooting from the floor.

Yabusele, who played center tonight behind Andre Drummond, slipped into the paint for easy layups off of entry passes and canned a triple to start the third quarter, his lone long-ball of the evening. He moved his feet, hustled each time up and down the court and didn’t give any opponent an inch of space on defense.

Nick Nurse could choose them both to be in the rotation. Yabusele, because of his size, might even be worth starting. Their performances and how Nurse plays them will be more insightful once the regular season begins. For now, there’s reason to consider buying both Council and Yabusele's stocks.

Jared McCain definitely has talent but he's still a rookie

For every step-back triple McCain hit — one that got a custom call from PA announcer Matt Cord — he got blown by or got his shot blocked. Even against the most fringe NBA competition, it was apparent that he's got plenty of learning to do.

McCain's defense got picked apart often by the Breakers. He struggled to stay in front of quicker opponents, got moved out of plays that he didn’t think quickly enough about and committed a quick pair of fouls to begin the second quarter. It was a rough night for the Duke product in the facets of the game outside of the stat sheet.

However, on offense, McCain did the thing everyone knows he can do: shoot the lights out. He stayed ready to fire off the catch, rising right into a look off of the catch after a quick swing from Jeff Dowtin Jr. Like former fan favorite Nico Batum, he let it fly without a dip in his shot and swished it. The rookie took nine triples and made four of them on his way to 15 points. He also notched seven rebounds and three assists.

All the positive buzz about McCain from training camp is not directly indicative of how much immediate success he'll have in the NBA. Especially because he has to beat out other veterans for minutes, his acclimation to the pros will be gradual. But all the talk about his hard work and relentlessly competitive nature does suggest that he's not going to back down from any challenge or wilt from heavy pressure.

The 76ers' next preseason game is on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 P.M. EST.