The Philadelphia 76ers are across the country to take on the Sacramento Kings on New Years Day! Check out our NBA odds series as we hand out a 76ers-Kings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the 76ers-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Kings Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +210

Sacramento Kings: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -255

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Kings

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports California

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The 76ers have won four of their last five games, including their four three games. In those games, the 76ers have been very good defensively. During this four-game win streak, Philadelphia has allowed 108.5 points per game. With that, they are doing a great job slowing down the pace to give themselves the edge. Sacramento just ended a big losing streak, but they are still not playing great. If the 76ers can continue to play solid defense, they will cover this spread.

Philadelphia, during their win streak, has gotten great play out of Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. In those four games, these two players have combined for 56.3 points per game while Embiid grabs 6.5 rebounds, and Maxey dishes out 7.3 assists. On defense, these two have combined for 3.8 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game. Needless to say, these are two star players, and they are the reason the 76ers are winning games at the moment. If they can have another good game, Philadelphia will cover the spread.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings were finally able to end their losing streak with a win over the Dallas Mavericks. In that game, the Kings took a big step forward on defense by allowing just 100 points. That is the type of defense the Kings have to play in this game. Philadelphia scores the fourth-fewest points per game in the NBA, and they have the seventh-lowest field goal percentage. Along with that, the 76ers take the fifth-fewest shots per game. Not only do the 76ers not take a lot of shots, but they do not make many. If the 76ers keep struggling on offense, the Kings have a chance to cover the spread.

Sacramento will slow down the game, the same as the 76ers. However, the Kings are the eighth-best shooting team in the NBA. The Kings want to get inside the arc to make their shots, but they do a great job of doing so. As mentioned, Philadelphia is playing well defensively, so the Kings have to hit their shots in this game. With De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, the Kings should not have any problem doing just that.

Speaking of defense, it is very important for the Kings to hold the 76ers under 110 points. Philadelphia is 4-14 when they score under that mark. Now, the 76ers have scored more than that in each of their last three games, but the Kings are a tough team, and they are better than their record suggests. If the Kings can keep the 76ers under 110 points, they will have a great chance to win.

Final 76ers-Kings Prediction & Pick

This game is simple for me. The 76ers are playing better, and their star players are having a great stretch of games. I will take the 76ers to win.

Final 76ers-Kings Prediction & Pick: 76ers ML (+210)