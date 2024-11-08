ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Lakers prediction and pick. The 76ers have struggled to open the year, while the Lakers have been inconsistent.

The 76ers have struggled this season. They are 1-6, and their stars have been dealing with injuries. Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey are all missing time already. They have a lot of potential this year, but it depends on how healthy their core is. They need to fix this and can start in this game against the Lakers.

The Lakers have talent, but they were inconsistent. Their keys are Anthony Davis and LeBron James because they are the best players and carry the Lakers where needed. The Lakers have the talent to play well, and they have proved it, but at 4-4, they need to play better. The Lakers have a lot of potential and can start showing it once again.

Here are the 76ers-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Lakers Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +7 (-106)

Moneyline: +245

Los Angeles Lakers: -7 (-114)

Moneyline: -300

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs Lakers

Time: 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN/Spectrum SportsNet

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The 76ers' offense was solid last season. They were 15th in scoring at 114.6 points per game, 23rd in field goal percentage at 46.4% from the field, and 18th in three-point shooting at 36.3% from behind the arc. Four players on the 76ers average over double digits in scoring, with Tyrese Maxey leading at 27.6 points per game. Then, Maxey also leads the way in assists at 3.9 per game. They are waiting for their whole team to actually play together, but the best playmaker on the team is Maxey and he makes this entire offense go as a whole.

The 76ers' defense was solid last season. They allowed 111.5 points per game, 46.8% from the field, and they were great against the three-point line, allowing 35.4% from behind the arc. This season, Andre Drummond has been great down low, leading the way at 10.6 per game. KJ Martin then leads the way in blocks per game at 0.7 per game. Paul George then leads the way in steals at two per game. The 76ers need to get healthy first, but when they do, this defense has a lot of potential to be great, similar to how well they played last year.

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Lakers' offense was great last season. They were sixth in scoring at 118 points per game, 2nd in field goal percentage at 49.9% from the field, and 8th in three-point shooting at 37.7% from behind the arc. This season, five Lakers have hit at least double digits in scoring, with Anthony Davis leading the way at 32.6 points per game. Then, LeBron James leads the way in assists per game at 7.5. This team goes as LeBron goes, but Anthony Davis is the most talented player on the roster. These two are the engines of the offense and make sure that the Lakers will compete on the offensive end.

The Lakers' defense struggled last season. They allowed 117.8 points per game, 47.4% from the field and 37.6% from behind the arc. The key for them is Anthony Davis down low. He leads the way in rebounding at 11.6 per game and in blocks at 1.7 per game. Then, with on-ball defense, two players are averaging 1.6 steals per game, with Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis tied for the lead. The Lakers have the pieces to be great on defense, but they need to show it after struggling last season. They have been inconsistent but can still right the ship and play great there this season.

Final 76ers-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The 76ers are struggling and decimated by injuries to their stars, with Tyrese Maxey out and Joel Embiid suspended. The Lakers are not necessarily healthy either, with Anthony Davis being a game-time decision. Still, expect the Lakers to win and cover at home because of all of the struggles that the 76ers have dealt with. The Lakers are the better team and should show it in this game against a 76ers team that has struggled to find its identity early on in the year.

Final 76ers-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers -7 (-114)