ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Orlando Magic will cross paths for the first time this season when they match up in their second NBA Cup game. The 76ers won all three meetings between these teams last season by massive margins. They won by 20 as two-point underdogs, 15 as 5.5-point favorites, and 12 as six-point favorites. Philadelphia has been a thorn in the side of Orlando for the past few seasons, as they've won nine of ten games and covered the spread in eight. It's time to continue our NBA Cup odds series with a 76ers-Magic prediction and pick.

Here are the 76ers-Magic NBA Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Cup Odds: 76ers-Magic Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -140

Orlando Magic: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Magic

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The 76ers dropped their NBA Cup opener to the New York Knicks, which could be the end of their tournament with the current format of only four Eastern Conference teams advancing. Adding a second loss to the Orlando Magic would almost guarantee the 76ers miss the knockout stage. It might be a welcome sight for Joel Embiid, Paul George, and the 76ers, as the newest pairing wants to play the fewest games possible with their health concerns. George led the 76ers with 29 of their 99 points in the first NBA Cup game, while Embiid contributed just 13 points in 26 minutes. The 76ers need to start getting more out of their stars and return to fully healthy before they can consider competing in the in-season tournament or NBA postseason race.

The Magic haven't had the best offensive season despite sitting third in the Eastern Conference. They rank near the bottom of the league with the 76ers in almost every offensive category, with the only difference being that the 76ers are an inconsistent defensive team. Philadelphia ranks 30th in field goal efficiency allowed.

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Magic dominated their opening game of the NBA Cup against the Charlotte Hornets. Franz Wagner was a force in the 114-89 victory, recording 32 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Moritz Wagner and Jalen Suggs added 18 and 17 points to cement the win and move the Magic closer to the knockout stage. With a victory in this game, the Magic could effectively eliminate the 76ers, making their upcoming matchup with the Knicks even more critical.

The 76ers' offense has been terrible this season, which makes sense, considering Embiid, George, and Tyrese Maxey have all been on the injury list for extended periods. Philadelphia is currently third-worst in field goal efficiency, fourth-worst in three-point efficiency, and even ninth-worst in free-throw efficiency. They are averaging just 106.2 points per game, which is third-worst in the league. On the other hand, the Magic are one of the top defensive teams in almost every category. They allow the fewest points per game in the league with 103.7.

Final 76ers-Magic Prediction & Pick

Both teams can go cold offensively, as evidenced by the scores going under in six of the last seven Magic games. The 76ers rank near the bottom in almost every offensive category, and this could be a slow game points-wise. These teams typically combine for good offensive outputs, but seeing it happening in this game and how everything has been going is challenging.

Final 76ers-Magic Prediction & Pick: Under 221.5 (-110)