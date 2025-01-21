ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Nuggets prediction and pick.

The Denver Nuggets host the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night in a compelling matchup featuring contrasting team trajectories. The Nuggets, sitting fourth in the Western Conference with a 26-16 record, are rolling with seven wins in their last ten games and boast the dynamic Nikola Jokic, averaging 30.1 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 9.9 assists. The 76ers, struggling at 15-26, arrive on a three-game road losing streak and will be without star center Joel Embiid. Tyrese Maxey will need to step up against Jokic's dominant presence, but Denver's home court advantage and recent form suggest a challenging night for Philadelphia.

Here are the 76ers-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Nuggets Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +13.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +590

Denver Nuggets: -13.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -850

Over: 229.5 (-108)

Under: 229.5 (-112)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Nuggets

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: TNT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Philadelphia 76ers, despite their current 15-26 record, are poised for an upset victory against the Denver Nuggets in their upcoming matchup. While the Sixers have struggled this season, they possess the talent and potential to turn things around, especially with the dynamic Tyrese Maxey leading the charge. Maxey has been a bright spot for Philadelphia, averaging an impressive 26.4 points and 5.8 assists per game. His explosive scoring ability and improved playmaking skills could prove crucial in outdueling the Nuggets' defense. Additionally, the 76ers' recent game against the Milwaukee Bucks may have provided valuable insights and adjustments that could be applied against another powerhouse team.

The Sixers' potential for victory also lies in their ability to exploit mismatches and capitalize on Denver's weaknesses. With Andre Drummond averaging 7.7 rebounds per game, Philadelphia has a strong presence on the boards that could limit second-chance opportunities for the Nuggets. Furthermore, the 76ers' perimeter defense, anchored by Maxey's 2.0 steals per game, could disrupt Denver's offensive flow and create fast-break opportunities. Suppose Philadelphia can maintain their three-point shooting efficiency, which stands at 35.6% based on their recent performance against Milwaukee. In that case, they have a solid chance of outgunning the Nuggets and securing a much-needed win to boost their confidence and potentially kickstart a turnaround in their season.

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Denver Nuggets are primed to secure a victory against the Philadelphia 76ers in their upcoming matchup, riding a wave of momentum and stellar performances. Fresh off a commanding 113-100 win against the Orlando Magic, the Nuggets have improved their record to an impressive 26-16, solidifying their fourth-place position in the Western Conference. The team's success is largely attributed to the otherworldly play of Nikola Jokic, who continues to dominate the league with his versatile skill set. In the recent game against Orlando, Jokic recorded his 18th triple-double of the season, showcasing his unparalleled ability to impact every facet of the game. His stat line of 20 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 steals, and 3 blocks in just 30 minutes of play demonstrates the efficiency and effectiveness that make him a nightmare for opposing teams.

The Nuggets' home court advantage at Ball Arena will play a crucial role in their matchup against the 76ers. Denver has been formidable at home, and the team's recent form, winning six of their last seven games, indicates they're hitting their stride at the right time. Moreover, Jokic is in the midst of a career season, posting his best points per game average and assist numbers. The Serbian superstar's ability to create opportunities for his teammates while dominating the paint will be a key factor against Philadelphia. With the Nuggets' supporting cast stepping up and complementing Jokic's brilliance, Denver's balanced attack and depth will likely prove too much for the 76ers to handle. As the Nuggets continue to build momentum toward the playoffs, this home game against Philadelphia presents an excellent opportunity to further establish their dominance and send a message to the rest of the league.

Final 76ers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

In a thrilling Western Conference clash, the Denver Nuggets will leverage their home court advantage and Nikola Jokic's MVP-caliber performance to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers. Jokic's triple-double threat and the Nuggets' recent hot streak create a formidable challenge for the struggling Sixers. Tyrese Maxey will likely provide some offensive fireworks, but Denver's defensive intensity and Jokic's all-around brilliance should prove too much as the Denver Nuggets come away with the ATS victory at home on Tuesday night.

Final 76ers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -13.5 (-108), Under 229.5 (-112)