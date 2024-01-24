We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a 76ers-Pacers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Philadelphia 76ers will travel to Indianapolis to face the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a 76ers-Pacers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The 76ers defeated the San Antonio Spurs 133-123 on Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday. It was a career-defining night for Joel Embiid, who scored 70 points to lead the Sixers. Amazingly, it was a franchise record for the team. Embiid also added 19 rebounds and five assists while blocking one shot and getting one steal. Meanwhile, Tyrese Maxey added 18 points and eight assists. Tobias Harris added 14 points. Overall, the Sixers shot 49.5 percent from the field, including 25 percent from the triples. The 76ers also hit 80 percent of their shots from charity stripe. Additionally, the Sixers won the board battle 48-43, including 19 offensive boards. The 76ers also forced eight turnovers.

The Pacers lost 114-109 to the Denver Nuggets. Initially., they led 62-54 at halftime. But they fell apart completely in the third quarter. Unfortunately, their comeback fell short. Myles Turner led the way with 22 points. Meanwhile, Pascal Siakam added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Andrew Nembhard added 15 points, while Aaron Nesmith added 13. Sadly, Buddy Hield managed just three points while shooting 1 for 3 from the field. Bennedict Mathurin added 11 points off the bench, while T.J. McConnell added 17. The Pacers shot 49.4 percent from the field but only 23.8 percent from the triples. Additionally, the Pacers lost the board battle 42-38. They also only had one blocked shot.

The 76ers lead the head-to-head series 110-85. The teams played twice this season so far. First, the Sixers defeated the Pacers 137-126 on November 12. The Pacers returned the favor two days later, beating the 76ers 132-126. Overall, the Sixers haver gone 7-3 in 10 games. The 76ers are also 3-2 in five games at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Pacers Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: -4.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -205

Indiana Pacers: +4.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +172

Over: 237.5 (-110)

Under: 237.5 (-110)

How to Watch 76ers vs. Pacers

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Midwest and NBCS Sports Philadelphia

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The 76ers are 27-15 against the spread. Additionally, they are 11-8 against the spread on the road. The 76ers are also 23-10 against the spread as the favorite. Moreover, they are 8-4 against the spread as the road favorite. The 76ers are also 5-2 against the spread when they have a rest advantage.

Embiid leads the NBA in scoring. So far, he is averaging 36.1 points per game while shooting 53.9 percent from the field, including 36.3 percent from the triples. Embiid is also averaging 11.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. While we don't expect him to score 70 again, we do expect him to have a heavy hand in this gameplan. Maxey is another player to watch. This season, he is averaging 25.8 points and 6.7 assists per game. Maxey is also shooting 44.9 percent from the field, including 37.9 percent from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Harris is averaging 17.7 points per game while shooting 50.9 percent from the field. Kelly Oubre Jr. has been a good fourth option. Ultimately, he is averaging 12.7 points per game. But the Sixers may be without De'Anthony Melton, as he suffered a back injury on Monday. It could be a big loss, as he is averaging 11.8 points per game.

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Pacers are 24-18-3 against the spread. Furthermore, they are 12-8-2 at home against the spread. The Pacers have not been underdogs at home much this season. Regardless, they are 5-2-1 in those situations. The Pacers will be at a rest disadvantage. Ultimately, they are 5-5 in those situations.

The Pacers will still be without Tyrese Haliburton, as he remains out with a strained left hamstring. Thus, they need someone to step up. Siakam could be the answer. So far, he is averaging 17.3 points per game and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 49.1 percent over three games with the Pacers since they traded for him. Turner has also been good, averaging 17.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Mathurin will be key off the bench. At game time, he will come in with 14.2 points per game. Hield must bounce back from a bad game. Currently, he is averaging 12.7 points per game.

The Pacers will cover the spread if Siakam and Turner can both have big games. Then, they need to stop Embiid and contain Harris and Maxey.

Final 76ers-Pacers Prediction & Pick

The teams played two competitive games earlier in the season. However, not having Halburton will continue to hurt them. The 76ers will find a way to cover the spread in this one as they have better health for this one.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final 76ers-Pacers Prediction & Pick: 76ers -4.5 (-114)