The Philadelphia 76ers are north of the border to take on the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Raptors prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Philadelphia is still without Paul George and Joel Embiid. However, they do have Tyrese Maxey. Maxey played 39 minutes, took 31 shots, and scored 25 points. It is clear the 76ers will be relying on Maxey when their two star players are out. He has the ability to have a great game, as well. Maxey will need to make more of his shots in this one, but he can lead the 76ers to a win.

Speaking of shooting better, the 76ers have a great chance to make their shots and put up some points. In the season opener, the Raptors allowed the Cleveland Cavaliers to shoot 58.6 percent from the field. 68 points came in the paint, as well. The Raptors struggle on defense, and especially in the paint. If the 76ers can take advantage of this, they are going to win the game,

Philadelphia grabbed 17 offensive rebounds in their loss against the Bucks. Even though it resulted in a loss, that kind of pressure on the offensive glass is very important. Second-chance points go a long towards to winning a basketball game. Andre Drummond is a big factor when to comes to grabbing offensive rebounds, and he needs to be one in this game. As long as the 76ers hit their second-chance shots, they will win.

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

Toronto really struggles in their loss against the Cavaliers. The 76ers are not as good on defense as the 76ers, though. One person that needs to be a lot better in this game is Scottie Barnes. Barnes was 3-14 shooting in the game, and scored less than 10 points. Barnes was held to under 10 points just three times last season. I would not expect Barnes to have another bad shooting night. If he has a better game, the Raptors will have a better game as a team.

The 76ers allowed the Bucks to shoot over 53 percent from the field, and they allowed 27 assists. This means the 76ers allow some easy shots that come from good ball movement. The Raptors have to pass the ball well, and find a way to take advantage of the lack of help defense from the 76ers. If the Raptors can hit their easy shots, they will have a good chance to cover the spread.

As mentioned, the 76ers will once again be without their two star players. Having Maxey helps, but it is not nearly enough to carry a team. Maxey needs the help on offense. Toronto needs to make sure some of the other role players do not get hot in this game. They can let Maxey shoot the ball 25+ times, but the rest of the team needs to be held in check.

Final 76ers-Raptors Prediction & Pick

I am not expecting the Raptors to have the same type of game in this one. Scottie Barnes should play better, and R.J. Barrett has a chance to return. I do like the Raptors to win this game at home.

Final 76ers-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Raptors ML (+172)