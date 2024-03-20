The Phoenix Suns hope to return to their winning ways at home as they continue falling down the Western Conference standings. They host the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, who continue to hold onto an Eastern Conference playoff spot despite Joel Embiid being out since February 5th. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Suns prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Joel Embiid isn't the only 76er on the injury report in this game, as Robert Covington, De'Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, and Kai Jones could be out. The 76ers have won two consecutive games, including a convincing 98-91 victory over the Miami Heat. The 76ers are half a game up on the Indiana Pacers and a game up on the Miami Heat, as they try to stay out of the play-in tournament. Embiid may return in early April, so it was impressive for Philadelphia to hold on when everyone thought Embiid's injury was the end of their season.
The Suns will likely have a full lineup for this game and will need some wins after a disappointing 2-2 road trip. The Suns were favorites in three of four games but lost to the Celtics and Bucks without Giannis Antetokounmpo. They sit comfortably in a play-in spot with the Mavericks, Lakers, and Warriors. A Western Conference play-in tournament involving Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, Lebron James, Steph Curry, and their supporting casts would be one of the most hyped play-ins since the tournament was brought into the league.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: 76ers-Suns Odds
Philadelphia 76ers: +9 (-108)
Moneyline: +300
Phoenix Suns: -9 (-112)
Moneyline: -375
Over: 220.5 (-110)
Under: 220.5 (-110)
How to Watch 76ers vs. Suns
Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT
TV: AZ Family, NBCSP
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Suns have gotten away from their defensive play over the last five games, as they were a top-ten defense this season. The Suns are 18th in the NBA over the last five games, allowing 114.4 points per game. The 76ers were supposed to suffer without Joel Embiid, but they are still a good offense, averaging 113.8 points over their last five.
Nick Nurse has done a good job of finding ways to win without Embiid, and it seems like they are leaning on defense. The 76ers are the second-best defense over the past five, allowing a whopping 96.4 points per game. Any team can win consistently when they only need to score 97 points.
Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Suns at full strength will be one of the toughest tests for the 76ers over their recent defensive domination. The Suns are 11th in the NBA despite being without Bradley Beal for most of the season. They are averaging 116.9 points per game.
The Suns should have finished their road trip with a win when they had to face Milwaukee without Giannis. However, Durant scored just 11 points in the 11-point loss. It was one of the most embarrassing performances of the season for Durant and the Suns, and they will be looking for revenge on Wednesday night.
Final 76ers-Suns Prediction & Pick
The 76ers are playing hardnosed basketball and are wreaking havoc for opposing offenses. The Suns are much better offensively than the Knicks, Hornets, and Heat, and are determined to avenge their loss to the Bucks. The 76ers don't have the depth to keep up with the Suns if their big three show up, and after their performance against the Bucks, it's easy to see them scoring 20+ points each. Take the Suns to return to Phoenix after a long road trip and get back in the win column.
Final 76ers-Suns Prediction & Pick: Suns -9 (-112)