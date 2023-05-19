Julio just revived his love for trading cards, which had been on hiatus since 1999. Using his degree in Journalism and an unbridled passion to learn how the card industry works, he churns out the latest news and opinion pieces about the hobby. He also possesses a treasure trove of knowledge on all things comics.

Much like Star Wars or the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Harry Potter series remains one of the most interesting and beloved franchises out there. Thanks to Max and J.K. Rowling’s partnership, a new series will soon come out on the streaming service, giving new life to the books and a fresh new take for fans. Of course, everyone will look forward to the coolest magic done on the small screen, as it was also done in the eight films shown in theaters. We take a look below at some of the most powerful spells in the Harry Potter universe, those that fans will want to see when the Max series comes to life.

8 most powerful spells from Harry Potter, ranked

8. Expecto Patronum

Dementors rank among the nastiest beings in Harry Potter. Their description in Prisoner of Azkaban, and their subsequent appearance in the film version solidifies the fear these floating joy-sucking monsters generate. That’s why the corresponding spell to combat these Dementors must be equally powerful to repel them effectively.

This is where the Patronus charm comes in. First introduced by Remus Lupin to Harry Potter in the third book, it is a complex spell that few wizards have ever mastered. What it does is to conjure concentrated light and happiness in the caster’s animal form to drive Dementors away. One can also summon this spirit-looking animal to perform certain feats, like When Severus Snape sent his Doe Patronus to aid Harry and his friends in their time of need.

7. Sectumsempra

Speaking of Snape, fans were surprised to learn that the former Death Eater had it in him to create a spell as deadly as Sectumsempra. In Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, the titular character stumbles upon a Potions book with several spells scribbled on it. The one that sticks the most to Harry is Sectumsempra due to the added note that it must be used on enemies.

During a fight between Harry and Draco Malfoy, the former remembers the said spell and uses it to repel his Slytherin rival. What follows is an unseen blade slashing across Draco’s body, rendering him incapable of fighting. Even if he uttered several healing spells, Sectumsempra is designed to resist them, lowering the victim’s chance of survival and serving as a testament to the offensive spell’s deadly nature. Fortunately, Snape arrived on the scene and uttered the appropriate healing spell, saving Draco in the process. In any case, Sectumsempra serves as a symbol of Snape’s ingenuity and power, especially during times of battle.

6. Fidelius

No matter how powerful Lord Voldemort is, the greatest dark wizard of his age is certainly no match for the Fidelius charm. In essence, the spell is considered one of the strongest protections out there as it can hide the caster or anyone he or she chooses completely. The catch here is that there must be a secret keeper to make the spell work, which in the case of Lily and James Potter, was Peter Pettigrew. Although his betrayal ultimately undermined the power of Fidelius and led to the death of Harry’s parents, the sheer absoluteness of the spell makes it a handy protection solution, especially against the likes of Voldemort and other powerful wizards.

5. Imperio

Back during You-Know-Who’s first rise to power, his forces used Imperio to its fullest potential. Basically, this Unforgivable curse gives absolute control of a person’s will to the spell’s caster. The Death Eaters made good use of this spell by using it on key individuals inside the Ministry of Magic during his first run and after he returned to life. With such potential that can be easily attained, the possibilities of Crucio in the Harry Potter universe is vast, a detail that must be emphasized when the new series plays out on Max in the future.

4. Crucio

The second of the three Unforgivable curses is more blunt and direct than the previous entry. Crucio, at its very core, is a spell dark wizards love to use as it essentially tortures their target. Once cast, the curse imbues unimaginable pain in the person, causing him or her to succumb to it. While once or twice is more than enough, using Crucio more than that displays the spell’s lethality, as it can be seen in the case of Neville Longbottom’s parents. After Bellatrix Lestrange used the curse endlessly on them, their minds broke long after the battle was done. In any case, Crucio is one spell that spreads fear faster than most spells in the Harry Potter universe.

3. Gubraithian Fire

While Fiendfyre got more screen time in Deathly Hallows, there’s one fire-related spell that’s better and more powerful – Gubraithian Fire. Basically, the wizard casts this spell and it conjures a fire that will never go out, even in the most dire of circumstances. This means it can’t be extinguished by water, wind, or any other means out there.

Casting a Gubraithian Fire is also harder than most spells in the Harry Potter universe. As it stands, J.K. Rowling designed the spell to be cast by only Albus Dumbledore in the books, which serves as a testament to his ability as one of the greatest wizards to have ever lived. With that kind of difficulty and all the benefits it can provide, there’s no doubt that Gubaithian Fire is a lot more powerful than the earlier entries of this list.

2. Horcruxes

While most spells here are used for defense or offense, the one used to create a Horcrux can be seen as more powerful as it delivers eternal life to its caster. And unlike all the other spells in this list, J.K. Rowling never wrote the exact incantation, leaving fans to speculate how the exact process is done, apart from killing a victim to tear a portion of the soul apart.

Even as the basic concept of the spell is gruesome enough, the benefit it yields is something that can be more in the hands of a powerful and ambitious wizard, like Voldemort. And while it’s evil down to the very core, the spell used to make Horcruxes is as powerful as it gets in the Wizarding World.

1. Avada Kedavra

Topping the list for the most powerful spells in the Harry Potter universe is no other than Avada Kedavra, Voldemort’s favorite to instill his will and fear onto others. The spell itself is a play on Abra Kadabra and is easy to cast by just about anyone in the Wizarding World. Its effect, though, is a different matter as it can kill the target quickly and efficiently. Avada Kedavra’s ease of use and lethality makes it the ideal spell to gain power, though the mean is very questionable.

With these spells in hand, one would almost be the master of death in any circumstance. Fans would have to wait and see whether J.K. Rowling and Max’s partnership in the new Harry Potter series will make the most out of these spells and captivate fans all over again in the coming years.