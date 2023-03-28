We’re hyped about the upcoming movie, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which is an epic adventure about a team of five thieves who become heroes. So today, we’re taking it on the court and sharing our starting five based on Dungeons & Dragons characters.

It’s time to meet your Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves starting lineup!

Starting at guard, we have a Sorcerer. In the movie, Simon is persistent, a true student of the game. When he puts his mind to something, he can unleash incredible powers — just like Stephen Curry, the sorcerer!

At the other guard, he’s the ringleader of the Thieves. Edgin is a Bard. He’s a man with a plan, inspiring allies and demoralizing foes. His greatest weapons are his words, just like Dame Dolla Lillard, the Bard!

Now, the forwards. Starting on the wing, Doric is a Druid. She’s a shape-shifter, an ass-kicker who can transform into anything her team needs, like an Owlbear! And yes, that’s a mix between an owl and a bear.

She’s a scorer who doesn’t even try to score, just like LeBron James, the Druid!

At the other forward, Xenk the Paladin. He’s noble at heart and does what’s right. He’s a warrior and an all-around superstar, on and off the battlefield: just like Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Paladin!

And finally, the anchor. Holga is a Barbarian, an unmatched power at the team’s core with brutal strength. It doesn’t matter who you put in front of her, she has the rage to power through and take on multiple opponents at a time, just like Candace Parker, the Barbarian!

There’s no doubt this would be the ultimate dream team! In the meantime, be sure to check out Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page and more in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves — only in theaters March 31.